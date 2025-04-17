Lazio 3-1 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 3-3, 2-3 pens): Norwegian side make history after shoot-out victory

Nikita Haikin saved Taty Castellanos' penalty in the shoot-out as Bodø/Glimt progressed to the Europa League semi-finals, becoming the first Norwegian team to reach the last four of a UEFA senior men's club competition.

Key moments 18' Pedro Rodríguez denied by Haikin

21' Castellanos opens scoring with deft flick

45' Zaccagni free-kick comes off crossbar

62' Mandas saves low Gundersen effort

90'+2 Superb Mandas stop denies Helmersen

90'+3 Noslin bundles in to force extra time

100' Dia header gives Lazio aggregate lead

109' Powerful Helmersen header levels tie again

120' Bodø/Glimt scorer dismissed for second booking

Match in brief: Haikin the hero for battling Bodø/Glimt

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Lazio dominated the first half and took a deserved lead when Castellanos turned in Gustav Isaksen's low cross with a deft back-heel.

The hosts were unfortunate not to be level on aggregate at the interval after Mattia Zaccagni's free-kick struck the crossbar late in the half, but Christos Mandas needed to be alert to keep out Jostein Gundersen's low drive early in the second as the visitors looked to restore their two-goal advantage.

Valentin Castellanos' close-range flick had given the home side the lead on the night AFP via Getty Images

The Norwegian outfit were moments away from clinching a last-four berth in normal time, but Tijjani Noslin's close-range header from Alessio Romagnoli's delivery forced extra time before Boulaye Dia nodded in Mattéo Guendouzi's looping cross to give Lazio the lead in the tie for the first time.

As both teams started to tire in the second half of the additional 30 minutes, Andreas Helmersen met Olli Määttä's teasing cross with a firm, downward header, which beat Mandas and sent the tie to penalties.

Jens Petter Hauge's spot kick was saved by Mandas, but misses from Loum Tchaouna and Noslin gave Patrick Berg the chance to win the tie for the visitors. Berg sent his spot kick high over the bar, but Haikin saved the next effort from Castellanos to spark jubilant scenes among the visiting players and fans.

As it happened: Lazio 3-1 Bodø/Glimt (aet, 2-3 pens)

Francesco Corda, reporting from Stadio Olimpico

Drama at Stadio Olimpico as Bodø/Glimt beat Lazio in a penalty shoot-out to advance to the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur. Lazio appeared to have done enough after taking a 3-0 lead in extra time, but the Norwegian outfit showed tremendous character to fight back, win the shoot-out and make history.

Reaction

Bodø/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen congratulates goalkeeper Nikita Haikin following the shoot-out UEFA via Getty Images

Nikita Haikin, Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper: "It's huge. We're very happy. It's historic, not only for Bodø/Glimt but for all of Norwegian football. I was angry after the missed chances, but you know that it's part and parcel of football and that's why we love it. I trusted my instinct with the penalties. Even after I saved Castellanos' shot, I didn't realise we'd won — but then I saw the guys running and I started running too."

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "I don't believe in miracles, I believe in our journey. Today, the magic was with us. I think we played an extraordinary match and we're incredibly proud to be in the semi-finals."

Marco Baroni, Lazio coach: "It’s disappointing because the team played an extraordinary match. Our performance was great and the fans continued to support us. The team fought with great quality and great energy. I'm proud of the lads, I congratulate them and our fans."

Mattia Zaccagni, Lazio captain: "There is regret because we played an almost perfect game, with 120 minutes of high intensity. We didn't give up on any ball, which is what the coach wanted from us. Maybe we could have been more alert with the goal we conceded."

Key stats

Bodø/Glimt have won eight of their last ten two-legged European ties.

Their quarter-final victory ends a run of four straight defeats against Italian opposition in two-legged UEFA competition ties.

The Norwegian side have only failed to score in two of their last 26 European games.

Lazio have only failed to find the net in one of their last 16 home matches in UEFA competition.

The Serie A side have won their home leg in five of their six UEFA Cup/Europa League quarter-final ties (D1).

Line-ups

Lazio: Mandas; Lazzari, Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Marušić (Nuno Tavares 68; Hysaj 94); Guendouzi, Rovella (Vecino 85); Isaksen (Tchaouna 84), Pedro Rodríguez (Dia 68), Zaccagni (Noslin 89); Castellanos

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft (Jensen 106), Gundersen, Bjørkan (Sørli 103); Evjen (Noe 89), Berg, Saltnes (Brunstad Fet 57); Blomberg (Määtä 76), Høgh (Helmersen 76), Hauge