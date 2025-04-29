Europa League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt exploit extra-time lifeline

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals went down to the wire, with extra-time goals of different qualities earning aggregate parity for Manchester United against Lyon and Bodø/Glimt versus Lazio. Both teams went on to reach the last four.

UEFA technical observers Jan Peder Jalland and Steve Holland take an in-depth look at Kobbie Mainoo's curling effort for United and Andreas Helmersen's downward header for Bodø/Glimt as part of the Europa League Next Level Teamwork series, presented by Engelbert Strauss.

Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United vs Lyon (*4-4 goal)

Next Level Teamwork analysis: Clinical Mainoo finishes 'triangular masterclass'

Steve Holland on Mainoo's goal

"This goal is a triangular masterclass of creating space, recognising space, timing of passes and a clinical, composed finish. As Bruno Fernandes drives in from the left, Mainoo makes a short movement wide and deep.

"It opens up a gap between the two Lyon defenders, Casemiro recognises the space and times his movement perfectly to arrive to receive Bruno's pass. Mainoo reacts to this movement by timing a run to receive a one-touch pass from Casemiro: it's a classic third-man run-off the ball.

"His composure under pressure to cut inside and curl his shot around the advancing goalkeeper is the composure of a top-level striker, three players combining with expert awareness, timing and composure to produce a decisive moment with minutes left on the clock."

Jan Peder Jalland on Mainoo's goal

"With Lyon down to ten men, and defending with almost eight players in one line, Man Utd win the ball back and Bruno Fernandes keeps his head clear and challenges Lyon instead of just putting the ball up: a good decision, with so many Lyon players in the back line.

"Mainoo's first move is to look to get the ball in behind on a short pass, and even though he doesn't get it, he stays in the game and is ready for the next situation. Casemiro is on his way into the box, but he reads Bruno's touches and changes his movement and moves in for combination play, providing a great flick through for Mainoo.

"Mainoo then handles the ball in the air perfectly; with two quick touches he angles himself up and offers a great finish with three defenders close to him."

Next Level Teamwork analysis: Bodø/Glimt's counter-press pays off

Steve Holland on Helmersen's goal

"This goal highlights the importance of patience and width in penetrating a defensive low block, as well as the importance of counter-pressing and collective reaction to ball loss to sustain attacks and build pressure. So often opportunities are created through regaining the ball high.

"After a series of passes down the left, the attack switches to the right with a long diagonal pass to Sondre Sørli. He shows great intelligence to recognise the importance of width to stretch the opposing defensive line by adjusting his position to pull out into a wide area.

"That diagonal pass is not successful, and the ball is recovered by Lazio's Elseid Hysaj. But Bødo/Glimt recover the ball immediately in an advanced position, and, as a consequence, they are able sustain the attack and continue to build pressure; moments later, a measured cross from the left is met by Helmersen at the back post for the vital equaliser.

"Bodø have seven players in the box for that cross: this is possible due to building pressure and sustaining attacks with organised counter-pressing."

Jan Peder Jalland on Helmersen's goal

"The overall picture is that Bodø/Glimt have a good ability to play the opposition deeper, especially at home. This sets them up for good situations to counter-press, which they do twice before the goal.

"They wait patiently until they set up a diagonal ball. Hysaj wins it, but again Bodø counter-press quickly, with three players moving in, and manage to win it back. Lazio, defending with almost 11 in the box, do not manage to clear the ball.

"The key is Patrick Berg's position for balance and winning the ball back; he shows great awareness and his one-touch pass forward, with the right pace on the ball, is followed by another one-touch cross from Isak Dybvik Määttä. With the opposite winger and striker positioned in the box, and excellent timing on their movement, Helmersen then wins the duel at the back post with Hysaj.

"The key here is the counter-pressing and the pace: the pass from Berg is one touch, the cross from Määttä is one touch. It's all very fast, after putting real pressure on Lazio for more than one minute."