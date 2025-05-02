UEFA Europa League Tactical Analysis: How Tottenham blunted Bodø/Glimt's build-up

Tottenham's impressive 3-1 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final first leg saw wonderful play and goals as Spurs chase a first trophy since 2008, but Bodø/Glimt's late goal could be vital ahead of the second leg in the Arctic Circle.

UEFA's Technical Observer Rui Faria elaborates on the hosts' impressive start, as Bodø/Glimt tried to find solutions to counter the strength in Spurs' play.

Match as it happened

Europa League tactical analysis: Tottenham stopping Bodø/Glimt

How Spurs stopped Glimt

When in possession, Glimt tried to apply the same strategy which had served them so well against Lazio in the previous round, using deep full-backs and centre-backs trying to find their defensive midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation. They had done this so well with Patrick Berg, except Berg was missing for this game.

Spurs, however, also came well prepared – clear roles and responsibilities rendered them very effective in stopping the Norwegians' build-up. James Maddison was given the job of marking Berg's replacement Sondre Brunstad Fet, with Dominic Solanke responsible for applying pressure onto the centre-backs.

In the first video we see these roles clearly played out, as exemplified by Maddison following his man into various spaces. "Spurs worked well as a team to block Bodø from building their game," explains Faria. "Limiting time and space to the Norwegian side's first phase by paying special attention to their number six meant they constricted the Bodø game plan. With the '6' blocked, Bodø found it difficult."

Maddison came off after 65 minutes, two minutes after Spurs' third goal, and in the second part of the video, we can see Maddison's replacement Dejan Kulusevski follow the same strategy, as the other substitutes also did. Wilson Odobert, for example, presses the centre-backs, trying to block Bodø/Glimt’s passing options. That pressure leads to a turnover of possession, allowing Kulusevski an opportunity to score.

"Tottenham recovered the ball and counterattacked quickly," continues Faria. "Their tactics worked well."

Europa League tactical analysis: Bodø/Glimt try to find solutions

Bodø try to find solutions

With a clear strategy from Spurs and trailing 2-0 after 34 minutes following goals from Brennan Johnson and Maddison, Bodø had to come up with solutions to overcome the hosts catching them with their press.

The Norwegian side didn't panic and remained patient; in previous rounds, they had already demonstrated their ability to move the ball across the backline and towards that 'number 6' area on which much of their game plan depends.

Glimt’s two central defenders and defensive midfielder – the '6' – went 3 vs 2 against Spurs' centre-forward and attacking midfielder. In the first part of the video we see the midfield '6' find space behind Kulusevski; following rotation of winger and midfielder, the visitors could break through and attack the penalty box.

Bodø/Glimt, who had 57% possession in the game but only three shots to Spurs' 24, needed a goal and they got one (see the second part of the video). There's patient build-up: a search for a spare central defender to drive with the ball, supported by an underlapping full-back in the wide area to allow penetration. A switch of play from then creates gaps within the back line, which Bodø/Glimt explore with combination play.

"Bodø tried to get around Spurs by playing longer balls or creating one-on-one situations," explains Faria, "but with their 'number 6' area under pressure it was harder to rotate positions and attract pressure from other zones. After the Tottenham changes, Bodø had more space to build and more freedom in the first and second phases of their play. And they scored an all-important goal."

"The goal is really important," emphasised head coach Kjetil Knutsen. "We can take that energy into the next game. It’s totally different at home." And, as many teams have discovered this season when travelling to their Arctic Circle, he's right.

Europa League tactical analysis: Tottenham build up to goals

How Spurs' direct play in possession troubled Bodø

Spurs were especially strong following regains and continually troubled Bodø. While the Norwegians had more possession, Spurs dominated most of the duels and challenges, especially aerial duels, which resulted in the opening goal, a mere 39 seconds in – the fastest goal ever scored in a UEFA Europa League semi-final. Spurs had 13 corners against one, and seven shots on target against one (the away goal).

"Spurs' second goal is a great goal," states Faria. "They make a wonderful transition for this, exploiting quickly while Bodø are at their most unstable. Spurs needed only three passes from one end of the pitch to scoring. The timing of the run from goalscorer Maddison was exceptional, and so was his clarity in terms of what he wants to do.

"But Bodø were missing Berg, their most influential player in their most critical position. That same area was well controlled by Maddison until he went off, and Bodø struggled to produce their usual game."

Faria's coaching advice on developing problem-solvers on the pitch

"When coaching, it is important to be absolutely clear in the way that you want to play," says Faria. "That must tally with your style of play, but it's also important to anticipate the problems the opponents might create for us when developing our own game. By anticipating the varying problems which opponents will likely present, we can give the players different options and different tools to overcome the most probable difficulties.

"It's also important to create the right contexts for players to find answers, to practice ideas to familiarise themselves with the coach's ideas, with their teammates and, eventually, their opponents. If players are constantly thinking about finding solutions then they'll improve, both individually and collectively."