Manchester United vs Athletic Club Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

A place in the Europa League final in Bilbao will be decided as Manchester United host Athletic Club in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: Europa League semi-final second leg

First leg: Athletic Club 0-3 Man Utd

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

No team had beaten Athletic Club at Estadio de San Mamés in this Europa League season until Manchester United turned up and earned a 3-0 victory with a Bruno Fernandes double, which moved him joint-first in the race for top scorer. Man Utd, meanwhile, are unbeaten through 13 Europa League games this term (W8 D5) and it would take quite the defeat to prevent them from booking a Europa League final spot as this tie heads to Old Trafford.

Despite their commanding position, coach Ruben Amorim is not taking anything for granted. "Anything can happen in one game," he reminded before his side bid to return to San Mamés for the final. Dreams of that final persist for Athletic Club, who are determined to fight until the very end. "The word 'confidence' is what we need to focus on, and to go there with the greatest of hopes," resolved defender Yeray Álvarez.

Possible line-ups

Man Utd: Onana; Lindelöf, Yoro, Maguire; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Højlund, Garnacho

Out: Martínez (knee), Zirkzee (hamstring), Dalot (calf), Heaven (leg)

Athletic Club: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Paredes, Yeray Álvarez, Berchiche; Ruiz De Galarreta, Jaureguizar; I. Williams, Berenguer, N. Williams; Sannadi

Out: Vivian (suspended)

Form guide

Man Utd

Form: LWDLWL

Latest: Brentford 4-3 Man United, Premier League, 04/05

Athletic Club

Form: DLWLWW

Latest: Real Sociedad 0-0 Athletic Club, La Liga, 04/05

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Expert prediction

Steve Bates, match reporter: A sparkling first-leg win in Bilbao continued United's impressive knockout form and left them tantalisingly close to another Europa League final. Despite the excitement around Old Trafford, coach Amorim knows it's only half-time, with Athletic Club wounded, dangerous and seeking redemption in Manchester. United have coped with damaging injuries all season but fit-again winger Amad Diallo, steadily stepping up his minutes from the bench, could be a significant player for a game that promises yet more drama.

What the coaches say

Ruben Amorim, Man Utd coach: "We have an advantage and we have our fans, but again this could change. Anything can happen in one game."

Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club coach: "It's clear that we got a very bad result [in the first leg], but we have to play on. We're not giving anything up, despite knowing that we have a very unfavourable result."