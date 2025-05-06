Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Bodø/Glimt host Tottenham in the decider of their semi-final tie with a place in the final in Bilbao up for grabs.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Aspmyra, Bodø

What: Europa League semi-final first leg

First leg: Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Tottenham set the tone for the first leg with a flying start, Brennan Johnson scoring the fastest-ever goal in a Europa League semi-final after just 39 seconds before James Maddison and Dominic Solanke followed up to put the hosts 3-0 up with 61 minutes played. The momentum is with them, but an element of caution will accompany Spurs on their trip to Bodø/Glimt, "a tough place to go" in the words of Solanke. "It's nice to have that lead, but we still know it's going to be a difficult game and the job's not done yet," the English striker added.

Bodø/Glimt made the challenge slightly easier for themselves heading into the second leg by getting a late goal back through Ulrik Saltnes, who twisted past Tottenham defenders before finishing confidently in the box. Coach Kjetil Knutsen said the goal "gives us hope for the home game, because at 3-0 I think we are out – that’s too big a gap" and Bodø/Glimt's impressive home form gives another reason to believe – the Norwegian side winning six of their seven home Europa League fixtures this season. "We will have a full stadium [for the second leg] and we can go for it,” Knutsen added.

Highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

Possible line-ups

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Gundersen, Bjørtuft, Bjørkan; Saltnes, Berg, Evjen; Hauge, Høgh, Blomberg



Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison



Form guide

Bodø/Glimt

Form: LWWDLW

Latest: Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt, Europa League semi-final first leg, 01/05

Tottenham

Form: DWLLWL

Latest: West Ham 1-1 Tottenham, Premier League, 04/05

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Expert prediction

Phil O'Connor, match reporter: Saltnes' late goal gave Bodø/Glimt a lifeline in north London last week, reducing a mountainous task to an uphill one. The team from northern Norway fear no one on their home ground, though – in the past three rounds they have beaten Lazio, Olympiacos and Twente there, all by at least two goals. Expect them to go at Spurs from the off as they pursue Norway's first major European final.

What the coaches say

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "In man-to-man situations, we have to be better. We lost the ball too easily [in the first leg]. We like to control and dominate the game, but we lost the ball too much and we had to run a lot in transitions. With this score, though, we will have a full stadium [for the second leg] and we can go for it."

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach: "I don't think the scoreline reflects our dominance, but at the end of the first leg, all you want is to be in a good position and we've got ourselves into a good position."