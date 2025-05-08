Manchester United 4-1 Athletic Club (agg: 7-1): Mason Mount scores twice as Red Devils seal Europa League final spot

Ruben Amorim's substitutions inspired a second-half turnaround as Manchester United roared back to win after falling behind at Old Trafford.

Key moments 9' Berenguer shoots over from close range

31' Jaureguizar hits sublime opener

43' Garnacho shoots wide from Dorgu through ball

72' Substitute Mount curls in fine finish

80' Casemiro heads in Fernandes free-kick

85' Højlund taps in Diallo cross

90+1 Mount scores superb second

Match in brief: Mount inspires second-half fightback

Ruben Amorim fielded an unchanged Manchester United 11, but the hosts were initially unable to resume the dominance they showed to win 3-0 in Bilbao.

Ernesto Valverde’s men took the first chunk out of the Man Utd buffer in the 31st minute, rewarding a dominant start in which Alex Berenguer had twice come close.

Collecting the rebound after Álvaro Djaló’s long-range drive was blocked by Leny Yoro, Mikel Jaureguizar lined up a distance strike of his own and found the upper-right corner of André Onana’s goal.

Mikel Jaureguizar (right) celebrates a stellar opener Getty Images

The hosts missed an opportunity to draw level on the cusp of half-time, Alejandro Garnacho shooting wide after running on to Patrick Dorgu's through ball, and remained under pressure after the break until Ruben Amorim turned to his bench in the 62nd minute.

Part of a triple substitution, Mason Mount only needed ten minutes to make his impact felt, the English midfielder turning and finishing superbly after Yoro had dribbled into the box.

Mason Mount curled in the Manchester United equaliser AFP via Getty Images

Casemiro then put the hosts ahead on the night, heading in at the near post from Bruno Fernandes' free-kick, before Rasmus Højlund added to the flurry with a tapped finish from Amad Diallo's low cross.

Mount put the icing on the cake in stoppage time, beating a stranded Julen Agirrezabala with a precise left-footed finish from distance.

Mason Mount strikes his sensational second goal, Manchester United's fourth Getty Images

As it happened: Man Utd 4-1 Athletic Club

Steve Bates, reporting from Old Trafford

Athletic Club were excellent for 70 minutes but Mason Mount’s equalising goal triggered a powerful final 20 minutes for Man Utd which brought additional goals for Casemiro and Højlund, before Mount grabbed a second. Not United’s finest performance of this unbeaten campaign - and credit to Valverde’s team for that - but their fans won’t care as they look ahead to a Bilbao final with the chance to earn European silverware.

Reaction

Ruben Amorim, Man Utd coach, speaking to TNT Sports: "I'm just worried about the next game, trying not to get any injuries for the final. If we don't win the final, it means nothing for us. It's hard to describe what it's like to be manager of this club. You want to give them [the fans] something because we've been disappointing in the Premier League."

Leny Yoro, Man Utd defender, to UEFA: "I'm really happy for Mason to score these two goals, I think it's good for him to increase his confidence. He's a really top player and we really need him so it's good for him."

Rasmus Højlund, Man Utd striker, to UEFA: "I want to be more consistent [having scored two in his last three], I don't want to stop. I can't even remember how many games I went without a goal. It's nice that they are coming now and I just need to keep being focused, play my game and hopefully more of this can come."

Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club coach, to TNT Sports: "We played very well and we were in the match for 80 minutes, playing very close to their box, pushing them, but then we played very badly the last ten minutes. Football is 90 minutes, not 80 or 75 minutes."

Ruben Amorim speaks to the media at full-time Manchester United via Getty Images

Key stats

Manchester United have reached their third Europa League final. The Red Devils previously appeared in the show piece in 2021, falling to Villarreal after penalties, and in 2017 when they beat Ajax 2-0 to lift the trophy.

No team has ever recovered from losing the first leg by three or more goals to win a semi-final tie in this competition.

Manchester United are unbeaten through 14 Europa League games this season (W9 D5).

The Red Devils have scored 35 goals so far in this Europa League campaign, only two short of Porto's record tally, set during the 2010/11 season.

Man Utd have won 15 of their last 16 Europa League two-legged ties.

Athletic Club have only won three of their last 12 UEFA competition matches against English teams (D3 L6)

Line-ups

Man Utd: Onana; Lindelöf (Amass 81), Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui (Shaw 62), Casemiro (Mainoo 81), Ugarte (Mount 62), Dorgu; Fernandes, Højlund, Garnacho (Diallo 62)

Athletic Club: Agirrezabala; Gorosabel (De Marcos 62), Yeray Álvarez, Unai Nuñez, Berchiche; Ruiz De Galarreta (Prados 61; Vesga 73), Jaureguizar; Álvaro Djaló (Aingeru Olabarrieta 62), Gomez (Guruzeta 67), Berenguer; Sannadi