Europa League final referee: Felix Zwayer

Germany's Felix Zwayer will referee the 2025 UEFA Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United, to be played at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday 21 May. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET.

Zwayer will be assisted by compatriots Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz.

An international referee since 2012, the 43-year-old has this season taken charge of seven UEFA Champions League matches, including the semi-final decider between Paris and Arsenal, plus two in the UEFA Europa League and one in the UEFA Conference League.

This will be his second UEFA competition final as a referee, with Zwayer having previously been in charge of the 2023 UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain. He was also the lead official in four matches at UEFA EURO 2024, including the semi-final between England and the Netherlands.

2025 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Assistants: Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz (both Germany)

Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Reserve AR: Daniele Bindoni (Italy)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Assistant VAR: Benjamin Brand (Germany)

VAR Support: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

