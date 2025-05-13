Official Bilbao UEFA Europa League final jersey revealed

With the 2025 UEFA Europa League final set to light up Bilbao on 21 May, a special-edition official licensed jersey has been unveiled to mark the occasion – available both physically and virtually.

Official UEL Online Store

The Bilbao '25 Europa League jersey celebrates the host city's identity with a bold design rooted in Basque heritage and the well-known Europa League branding.

Available from 13 May, this limited-edition jersey is sold exclusively via the Europa League online store and at official on-site retail stands in Bilbao during the lead-up to the final. For fans around the world, the jersey can also be worn virtually in EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Ultimate Team™, where it will be featured as part of a limited-time in-game campaign running from 14 to 21 May.

Alongside the kit, players will unlock a customisable in-game vanity items package, allowing them to represent the spirit of this historic European club football competition through their Ultimate Team squad.

Inspired by the rich visual culture of Bilbao, the jersey's base pattern incorporates various recognisable city landmarks as well as other elements linked to its identity and the football competition.

Adorning the chest are two powerful symbols: a stylised illustration of San Mamés Stadium on the right and the Europa League trophy logo icon placed over the heart on the left – a nod to the passion that fuels the tournament.

At the centre, the Bilbao 2025 final host city logo anchors the jersey, commemorating the ultimate stage of this Europa League season. The official sleeve patches and the number 25 on the back finish off the piece.

Whether worn by fans in the stands, on the streets or virtually in-game, the Bilbao '25 jersey is more than just a shirt – it's a tribute to a city steeped in football tradition and the pinnacle moment of this season's Europa League.