UEFA Europa League 2024/25: Every knockout phase Performance of the Week winner

Ambitious, bold and dynamic sides put themselves to the test in every UEFA Europa League matchweek, challenging to make waves in continental competition.

The sides that take it to the next level each matchday earn recognition in the Performance of the Week, powered by Hankook, which celebrates resilience, persistence and brilliance.

UEFA.com revisits every Performance of the Week winner of the knockout phase.

Performance of the Week

Knockout phase play-off first leg: Twente 2-1 Bodø/Glimt

Highlights: Twente 2-1 Bodø/Glimt

In front of a packed house at Twente Stadion the hosts got off to a flying start, with Sayfallah Ltaief running onto Michel Vlap's defence-splitting ball before finishing coolly into the bottom corner. Twente continued to dominate and missed a host of chances before Bodø/Glimt equalised against the run of play, Patrick Berg scoring with their first shot on target.

It was the Dutch side who pushed hardest for a winner, and they got their reward when Ricky van Wolfswinkel calmly converted a 95th-minute penalty to secure a first-leg victory – an impressive result against a team ranked 43rd in UEFA's coefficient, compared to Twente's 122nd.

It would not be enough to progress to the round of 16, though, as Bodø/Glimt won the return 5-2 in Norway.

Knockout phase play-off second leg: FCSB 2-0 PAOK

Highlights: FCSB 2-0 PAOK

After winning the first leg 2-1 in Greece, FCSB finished the job at home with a professional victory which sealed progression to the Europa League round of 16 for the first time since 2012/13. There were no signs of nerves at the National Arena as the Romanian champions dominated from the start, Juri Cisotti tapping them ahead on the half-hour.

It took until the 81st minute for the job to be complete, David Miculescu scrambling in at the back post from a corner – a deserved reward against a side ranked 52nd in UEFA's coefficient, significantly higher than FCSB's own position of 84th.

There was to be no further joy for FCSB, though, as they were eliminated by Lyon in the round of 16.

Round of 16 first leg: Fenerbahçe 1-3 Rangers

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-3 Rangers

Not many teams are capable of securing victory at Fenerbahçe's notoriously noisy home stadium, but Rangers did so in style against José Mourinho's side. It was a performance of clinical efficiency – Rangers triumphed despite seeing just 37% of the ball, with Fenerbahçe enjoying 63% possession.

Cyriel Dessers got the visitors off to a fine start by rounding the goalkeeper and squeezing the ball over the line after just six minutes, but Alexander Djiku equalised with a volley.

Rangers' Czech winger Václav Černý then took centre stage, putting them back in front before half-time with a left-footed finish and getting his second by converting a one-on-one after a blistering counterattack to put the away team in control of the tie.

Fenerbahçe did fight back in the return leg, but Rangers eventually progressed on penalties.

Round of 16 second leg: Athletic Club 3-1 Roma

Highlights: Athletic Club 3-1 Roma

"The key was the team and how the fans pushed us from the first minute." That was the verdict from Athletic's two-goal hero Nico Williams after his side overcame a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Rome to roar into the quarters and keep alive their dream of playing a Europa League final on home soil at San Mamés.

It was a front-foot display from the Basque club, whose high pressing pinned Roma deep and repeatedly forced turnovers in dangerous areas. Williams converted at the back post on the stroke of half-time to level the tie on aggregate, defender Yuri Berchiche then putting Athletic Club ahead on aggregate with a flicked header from a corner in the 68th minute.

Williams twisted, turned and finished with ten minutes to go to effectively end the game as a contest, a late Leandro Paredes penalty for Roma only a consolation.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 2-0 Lazio

Bodø/Glimt became one of the big stories of European football this season and the Arctic Circle side earned one of the most memorable results in their history by defeating Lazio 2-0 at Aspmyra with a disciplined, dominant display, outplaying opponents who sit 22 places above them in UEFA's coefficient rankings.

Ulrik Saltnes made the breakthrough just after half-time by converting from Ole Didrik Blomberg's clever pass, and the same player doubled the advantage with a cheeky lob. "Absolutely everyone who was here tonight will remember this night for the rest of their lives," Saltnes said, and things were to get even better as the Norwegian side progressed on penalties in the second leg.

Highlights: Man Utd 5-4 Lyon

"It was the best game of my life", beamed defender Leny Yoro after one of the most extraordinary matches the Europa League has ever seen. With a 4-4 aggregate scoreline heading into extra time, Lyon, who had Corentin Tolisso sent off in the 89th minute, stunned Old Trafford with Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette scoring to seemingly book their spot in the semi-finals.

That was far from the end of the drama, though. Bruno Fernandes got one back with a penalty and a delightful Kobbie Mainoo curler levelled the tie before Harry Maguire struck deep into stoppage time with a header to send the home fans delirious. The two teams finished with 22 shots each.

"Here, it's never over," declared United coach Ruben Amorim after one of the most famous European nights in the iconic stadium's history.

Highlights: Athletic Club 0-3 Man Utd

United earned a second Performance of the Week in a row after a magnificent showing earned a comfortable away win at Athletic, who had won all their previous six home games in the competition. All the goals came in a 15-minute blitz towards the end of the first half, midfielder Casemiro sending a bullet header past Athletic's Julen Agirrezabala to open the scoring.

After Rasmus Højlund was fouled in the box seven minutes later Bruno Fernandes coolly converted the resulting penalty, and the Red Devils captain then bent in his second before the interval to leave United with a three-goal first-leg advantage that not many people saw coming.

Semi-final highlights: Bodø/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham

Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt had won nine of their ten Europa League games (L1) at Aspmyra this season before Tottenham arrived, but that proved no obstacle for Ange Postecoglou's side, who kept their cool in the Arctic Circle to seal a Europa League final spot.

After a goalless first half, Dominic Solanke poked in to give Spurs a 63rd-minute advantage and claim his third goal in as many knockout games. Pedro Porro's cross-shot doubled the lead six minutes later and the Tottenham defence held firm to keep Bodø/Glimt scoreless at home for the first time in the Europa League this season.

"Hopefully we'll have another special day," said Solanke, looking ahead to the Bilbao final against English counterparts Man United.



