Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son on the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United

Heung-Min Son played alongside Tottenham's all-time top scorer Harry Kane from 2015-23, and still managed to be named as the club's Player of the Season three times – a measure of the Korean's immense performances in North London.

Club captain since 2023, the 32-year-old continues to lead by example at the club, and if Tottenham have had a complicated season in domestic football, Son is determined to end it on a high, with his first trophy with the club.

On representing Korea Republic in Europe

I'm very grateful to be born as a Korean. I've always had a strong desire to show my best side and present a good image, to show that there are good Korean athletes like me. I also think that I am where I am now because of the good influence of Korean players who played in Europe before me.

There were great players like Cha Bum-Kun, Ji-Sung [Park], Young-Pyo [Lee], Sung-Yueng [Ki] and Chung-Yong Hyung [Lee], who paved the way so well and beautifully on the European stage. I've always been a little bit embarrassed by the fact that I'm being compared with Cha and other players, but to me, just being mentioned alongside them is a great honour.

Cha Bum-Kun lifting the UEFA Cup with Leverkusen in 1988 Getty Images

On losing in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final

I don't think it will be easy to make up for that disappointment. It's a different tournament and another opportunity, so I think we will play with a more solid mindset this time because I think we definitely learned something from that defeat instead of remaining disappointed.

It's very painful to see the other team holding the trophy. Also, in that situation, the other team is being congratulated, but it was very hard to see that, and I think it was a little bit difficult mentally for me to lose such a special match because I really hate losing matches.

Heung-Min Son after the 2019 Champions League final where Tottenham lost to Liverpool Getty Images

Son on being Spurs captain I can't be perfect all the time, but I do my best to show a positive attitude that can inspire the young players.

On Tottenham's difficult domestic campaign

It's true that we're not doing well in the league, but if we had kept thinking of the season as a bad season then we couldn't have made it to the Europa League final. So, I think we were able to have this final match because we've done a lot of hard work and those efforts have paid off, and I think the way I've been playing, by always thinking about how I can help the team more when I'm on the pitch and what I can do for the team, is helping.

I always try to give my all in every game, and I focus on maintaining a good rhythm. When things don't go as planned, I reflect a lot on how to get back on track. I rely heavily on visualisation and mental training to overcome those moments, and I think that has helped me perform well consistently.

On final opponents Manchester United

We always respect our opponents, but I think it's important to do what we need to do. I think the Manchester United players would think the same. It's definitely going to be a great game, but it will be a difficult one. But I think we want to win it even more.

I have accomplished everything in the ten years I've been at Tottenham, except for one thing. I've worked hard to make up for that and have always dreamed of winning a trophy in a Tottenham shirt. So, I hope we can make that dream a reality.