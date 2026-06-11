Mehdi Taremi, Heung-Min Son, Takumi Minamino, Maksim Shatskikh: Who are Asia's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Asian footballers were rare in western Europe when Bum-Kun Cha joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 1979, but the Korean forward was a trailblazer, winning the UEFA Cup with the club in 1980. Following in his footsteps, the best Asian players now express themselves in UEFA's club competitions, the likes of Mehdi Taremi, Heung-Min Son and Takumi Minamino gaining significant exposure in the UEFA Champions League.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Asian nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Asian Champions League stars

55: ﻿Heung-Min Son (KOR – Leverkusen, Tottenham)

54: ﻿Ji-Sung Park (KOR – PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)

48: Mehdi Taremi (IRI – Porto, Inter, Olympiacos)

45: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv)

39: Min-Jae Kim (KOR – Napoli, Bayern)

35: Kang-In Lee (KOR – Valencia, Paris)

33: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Dortmund, Manchester United)

29: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool, Monaco)

29: Atsuto Uchida (JPN – Schalke)

26: Vladimir Maminov (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)

Top-scoring Asian nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Uzbekistan's Maksim Shatskikh in action for Dynamo Kyiv in 2002 Getty Images

19: ﻿Heung-Min Son (KOR – Leverkusen, Tottenham)

13: Mehdi Taremi (IRI – Porto, Inter, Olympiacos)

11: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv)

6: Sardar Azmoun (IRI – Rostov, Zenit, Leverkusen)

6: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool, Monaco)

4: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Dortmund, Manchester United)

4: Daizen Maeda (JPN – Celtic)

4: ﻿Ji-Sung Park (KOR – PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)

3: Ali Daei (IRI – Bayern München, Hertha Berlin)

3: Kyogo Furuhashi (JPN – Celtic)

3: Keisuke Honda (JPN – CSKA Moskva)

3: Hee-Chan Hwang (KOR – Salzburg, Leipzig)

3: Daichi Kamada (JPN – Frankfurt, Lazio)

Most appearances by Asian nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Vladimir Maminov made 76 UEFA competition appearances ©Getty Images

90: Heung-Min Son (KOR – Leverkusen, Tottenham)

76: Vladimir Maminov (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)

75: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv, Arsenal Kyiv)

70: Ji-Sung Park (KOR – PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)

68: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool, Monaco)

60: Daichi Kamada (JPN – Frankfurt, Lazio, Crystal Palace)

56: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Dortmund, Manchester United, PAOK)

55: Makoto Hasebe (JPN – Wolfsburg, Frankfurt)

54: Kevin Diks (INA – Vitesse, Feyenoord, Copenhagen)

51: Mehdi Taremi (IRI – Porto, Inter, Olympiacos)

Top-scoring Asian nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Watch Heung-Min Son highlights

32: ﻿Heung-Min Son (KOR – Leverkusen, Tottenham)

23: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv, Arsenal Kyiv)

15: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool, Monaco)

15: Daichi Kamada (JPN – Frankfurt, Lazio)

14: Mehdi Taremi (IRI – Porto, Inter, Olympiacos)

13: Sardar Azmoun (IRI – Rubin, Rostov, Zenit, Leverkusen, Roma)

11:﻿ Hee-Chan Hwang (KOR – Salzburg, Leipzig)

11: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Dortmund, Manchester United)

10: ﻿Bum-Kun Cha (KOR – Frankfurt, Leverkusen)

10: Kevin Diks (INA – Vitesse, Feyenoord, Copenhagen)

Notable firsts

Bum-Kun Cha with the UEFA Cup in 1988 ©Getty Images

First Asian player to feature in/win a UEFA club competition final

﻿Bum-Kun Cha (KOR, Mönchengladbach 3-3agg Eintracht Frankfurt, Frankfurt win on away goals, 1979/80 UEFA Cup)

First Asian player to feature in a European Cup/UEFA Champions League final

﻿Ji-Sung Park (KOR, Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United, 2010/11)

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Asian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

China's Wu Lei in action for Espanyol Getty Images

Afghanistan – 8: Agim Meto (Besa, Flamurtari, Laç)

Bahrain – 11:﻿ Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Slavia Praha, Liberec)

Bangladesh – 12: Hamza Choudhury (Leicester)

Bhutan – NONE

Brunei – NONE

Cambodia – NONE

PR China – 13: Wu Lei (Espanyol)

Chinese Taipei – NONE

East Timor – NONE

India – 1= Reg Pickett (Ipswich Town), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Stabæk)

Indonesia – 54: Kevin Diks (INA – Vitesse, Feyenoord, Copenhagen)

Iran – 50: Mehdi Taremi (IRI – Porto, Inter, Olympiacos)

Iraq – 16: Brwa Nouri (Åtvidaberg, Östersund)

Japan – 68: Takumi Minamino (Salzburg, Liverpool, Monaco)

Jordan ﻿– 25: Musa Al-Taamari (APOEL)

Korea DPR – 10: Kwang-Ryong Pak (Basel, Vaduz)

Korea Republic – 90: Heung-Min Son (Leverkusen, Tottenham)

Kuwait – NONE

Kyrgyzstan's Gulzhigit Alykulov warms up with Neman Grodno NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kyrgyzstan – 19: Gulzhigit Alykulov (Kairat Almaty, Neman Grodno)

Laos – NONE

Lebanon – 15: Bassel Jradi (Nordsjælland, Strømsgodset, Hajduk Split, Apollon Limassol)

Malaysia – NONE

Maldives – NONE

Mongolia – NONE

Myanmar – NONE

Nepal – NONE

Northern Mariana Islands – NONE

Oman – 6: Ali Al-Habsi (Lyn, Bolton Wanderers)

Pakistan – NONE

Philippines – NONE

Qatar – 2: Hussein Yasser (Braga)

Roma's Saud Abdulhamid; the first Saudi Arabian to play (and score) in UEFA club competition AS Roma via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia – 4: Saud Abdulhamid (Roma)

Singapore – 2: Fandi Ahmad (Groningen)

Sri Lanka – NONE

Syria – 4: Ammar Ramadan (DAC Dunajská Streda)

Tajikistan – 14: Parvizdzhon Umarbaev (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, CSKA-Sofia)

Thailand – NONE

Turkmenistan – 14= Nazar Bayramov (Karvan Evlakh, Neftçi), Ruslan Mingazov (Skonto, Jablonec, Slavia Praha)

United Arab Emirates – 1: Hamid Al Kamali (Valletta)

Uzbekistan – 76: Vladimir Maminov (Lokomotiv Moskva)

Vietnam – NONE

Yemen – NONE

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup