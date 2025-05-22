Rayan Cherki named 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Article summary
Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki has been named UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki as the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.
Cherki in 2024/25 Europa League
Appearances: 12
Goals: 4
Assists: 8
Key passes: 46
Cherki featured in all 12 games of Lyon's campaign, helping the Ligue 1 side to the quarter-finals with four goals and a competition-leading eight assists – a significant contribution to his side's 29 goals in all, a tally bettered only by runners-up Manchester United.
Previous winners
2023/24: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2022/23: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2021/22: Ansgar Knauff (Frankfurt)