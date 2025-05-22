Rayan Cherki named 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki as the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

Cherki in 2024/25 Europa League Appearances: 12

Goals: 4

Assists: 8

Key passes: 46

Cherki featured in all 12 games of Lyon's campaign, helping the Ligue 1 side to the quarter-finals with four goals and a competition-leading eight assists – a significant contribution to his side's 29 goals in all, a tally bettered only by runners-up Manchester United.