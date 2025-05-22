UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Rayan Cherki named 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki has been named UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki as the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

Cherki in 2024/25 Europa League

Appearances: 12
Goals: 4
Assists: 8
Key passes: 46

Cherki featured in all 12 games of Lyon's campaign, helping the Ligue 1 side to the quarter-finals with four goals and a competition-leading eight assists – a significant contribution to his side's 29 goals in all, a tally bettered only by runners-up Manchester United.

Previous winners

2023/24: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2022/23: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2021/22: Ansgar Knauff (Frankfurt)

