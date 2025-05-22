Cristian Romero named 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Tottenham defender Cristian Romero as the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

Cristian Romero in 2024/25 Europa League Appearances: 7

Passing accuracy: 91%

Ball recoveries per 90: 9.2

Interceptions per 90: 1.7

Romero captained Tottenham to glory – their first trophy in 17 years – leading the way with a Player of the Match display in the 1-0 final win against Manchester United. "It was a dominant performance from start to finish by Romero," said the UEFA Technical Observer after the final.

Romero came to the fore at the business end of the campaign, shining during the knockout stage as he played every minute of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.