Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, how it works

Thirteen teams qualify directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, with 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League. The final 12 spots come through qualifying.

There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.

When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)

Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)

Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)

Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

16 (enter in this round)

First legs: 10 July 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Ilves Tampere

Sheriff Tiraspol 4-0 Prishtina

Spartak Trnava 0-1 Häcken

Sabah 2-3 Celje

Legia Warszawa 1-0 Aktobe

Levski Sofia 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

AEK Larnaca 1-0 Partizan

Paksi 0-0 CFR Cluj

Second legs: 17 July 2025

Ilves Tampere 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 0-6)

Prishtina 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 2-5)

Häcken 2-2 Spartak Trnava (agg: 3-2)

Celje 3-3 Sabah (agg: 6-5)

Aktobe 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 0-2)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Levski Sofia (agg: 1-1, Levski won 3-1 on pens)

Partizan 2-1 AEK Larnaca (agg: 2-2, AEK Larnaca won 6-5 on pens)

CFR Cluj 3-0 Paksi (agg: 3-0)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Main Path).

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

16 (eight enter in this round, eight winners from the first qualifying round)

First legs: 24 July 2025

Lugano vs CFR Cluj

Celje vs AEK Larnaca

Levski Sofia vs Braga

Baník Ostrava vs Legia Warszawa

Anderlecht vs Häcken

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Utrecht

Midtjylland vs Hibernian

Beşiktaş vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Second legs: 31 July 2025

CFR Cluj vs Lugano

AEK Larnaca vs Celje

Braga vs Levski Sofia

Legia Warszawa vs Baník Ostrava

Häcken vs Anderlecht

Utrecht vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Hibernian vs Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Beşiktaş

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round Main Path.

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round Main Path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 12 (defeated sides from the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Champions Path)

Main Path: 14 (three enter in this round, eight winners from the second qualifying round, three defeated sides from the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Main Path)

Dates

Draw: 21 July 2025

First legs: 7 August 2025

Second legs: 14 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the Champions Path switch to the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

• Defeated sides in the Main Path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Play-off round

Teams involved

24 (five enter in this round, 13 winners from the third qualifying round, six defeated sides from the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round)

Dates

Draw: 4 August 2025

First legs: 23 August 2025

Second legs: 28 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.