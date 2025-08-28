Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, results, how it worked
Thursday, August 28, 2025
UEFA Europa League qualifying for the 2025/26 season started on 10 July and concluded on 28 August.
Thirteen teams qualified directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, with 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League. The final 12 spots came through qualifying.
There was a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.
We explain how qualifying worked and list all the results.
When were the qualifying rounds and play-offs?
First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)
Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)
Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)
Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)
First qualifying round
Teams involved
16 (enter in this round)
First legs: 10 July 2025
Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Ilves Tampere
Sheriff Tiraspol 4-0 Prishtina
Spartak Trnava 0-1 Häcken
Sabah 2-3 Celje
Legia Warszawa 1-0 Aktobe
Levski Sofia 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Partizan
Paksi 0-0 CFR Cluj
Second legs: 17 July 2025
Ilves Tampere 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 0-6)
Prishtina 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 2-5)
Häcken 2-2 Spartak Trnava (agg: 3-2)
Celje 3-3 Sabah (agg: 6-5)
Aktobe 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 0-2)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Levski Sofia (aet, agg: 1-1, Levski win 3-1 on pens)
Partizan 2-1 AEK Larnaca (aet, agg: 2-2, AEK Larnaca win 6-5 on pens)
CFR Cluj 3-0 Paksi (agg: 3-0)
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Main Path).
Second qualifying round
Teams involved
16 (eight enter in this round, eight winners from the first qualifying round)
First legs: 24 July 2025
Lugano 0-0 CFR Cluj
Celje 1-1 AEK Larnaca
Levski Sofia 0-0 Braga
Baník Ostrava 2-2 Legia Warszawa
Anderlecht 1-0 Häcken
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Utrecht
Midtjylland 1-1 Hibernian
Beşiktaş 2-4 Shakhtar Donetsk
Second legs: 31 July 2025
CFR Cluj 1-0 Lugano (aet, agg: 1-0)
AEK Larnaca 2-1 Celje (agg: 3-2)
Braga 1-0 Levski Sofia (aet, agg: 1-0)
Legia Warszawa 2-1 Baník Ostrava (agg: 4-3)
Häcken 2-1 Anderlecht (aet, agg: 2-2, Häcken win 4-2 on pens)
Utrecht 4-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 7-2)
Hibernian 1-2 Midtjylland (aet, agg: 2-3)
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Beşiktaş (agg: 6-2)
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round Main Path.
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round Main Path.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions Path: 12 (defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Champions Path)
Main Path: 14 (three enter in this round, eight winners from the second qualifying round, three defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Main Path)
First legs: 7 August 2025
Champions Path
Hamrun Spartans 1-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv *
RFS 1-2 KuPS Kuopio **
Rijeka 1-2 Shelbourne **
Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 Noah
Zrinjski 1-1 Breidablik
FCSB 3-2 Drita
Main Path
AEK Larnaca 4-1 Legia Warszawa
Fredrikstad 1-3 Midtjylland
CFR Cluj 1-2 Braga
PAOK 0-0 Wolfsberger
Servette 1-3 Utrecht
Häcken 0-2 Brann
Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
* game played 5 August
** games played 6 August
Second legs: 14 August 2025
Champions Path
Shelbourne 1-3 Rijeka (agg: 3-4) *
Noah 0-0 Lincoln Red Imps (aet, agg: 1-1, Lincoln win 6-5 on pens)
KuPS Kuopio 1-0 RFS (agg: 3-1)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Hamrun Spartans (agg: 5-2)
Breidablik 1-2 Zrinjski (agg: 2-3)
Drita 1-3 FCSB (agg: 3-6)
Main Path
Legia Warszawa 2-1 AEK Larnaca (agg: 3-5)
Midtjylland 2-0 Fredrikstad (agg: 5-1)
Braga 2-0 CFR Cluj (agg: 4-1)
Wolfsberger 0-1 PAOK (aet, agg: 0-1)
Utrecht 2-1 Servette (agg: 5-2)
Brann 0-1 Häcken (agg: 2-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Panathinaikos (aet, agg: 0-0, Panathinaikos win 4-3 on pens)
* game played 12 August
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides in the Champions Path and Main Path switch to the UEFA Conference League play-off round.
Play-off round
Teams involved
24 (five enter in this round, 13 winners from the third qualifying round, six defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round)
First legs: 21 August
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Shkëndija 2-1 Ludogorets
Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Young Boys
Malmö 3-0 Sigma Olomouc
Panathinaikos 2-1 Samsunspor
Aberdeen 2-2 FCSB
Lech Poznań 1-5 Genk
Midtjylland 4-0 KuPS Kuopio
Lincoln Red Imps 0-4 Braga
Zrinjski 0-2 Utrecht
Brann 2-1 AEK Larnaca
Rijeka 1-0 PAOK
Second legs: 28 August
Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (agg: 2-3)
Ludogorets 4-1 Shkëndija (aet, agg: 5-3)
Young Boys 3-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 4-2)
Sigma Olomouc 0-2 Malmö (agg: 0-5)
Samsunspor 0-0 Panathinaikos (agg: 1-2)
FCSB 3-0 Aberdeen (agg: 5-2)
Genk 1-2 Lech Poznań (agg: 6-3)
KuPS Kuopio 0-2 Midtjylland (agg: 0-6)
Braga 5-1 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 9-1)
Utrecht 0-0 Zrinjski (agg: 2-0)
AEK Larnaca 0-4 Brann (agg: 1-6)*
PAOK 5-0 Rijeka (agg: 5-1)
*game played 27 August
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.
• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.
League phase draw
The league phase draw for the 2025/26 Europa League takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Friday 29 August.
The draw will feature 36 teams, including the 12 teams that come through Europa league qualifying.