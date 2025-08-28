UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, results, how it worked

Thursday, August 28, 2025

UEFA Europa League qualifying for the 2025/26 season started on 10 July and concluded on 28 August.

The UEFA Europa League Trophy displayed ahead of last season's final
The UEFA Europa League Trophy displayed ahead of last season's final UEFA via Getty Images

Thirteen teams qualified directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, with 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League. The final 12 spots came through qualifying.

There was a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying worked and list all the results.

When were the qualifying rounds and play-offs?

First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)
Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)
Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)
Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved
16 (enter in this round)

First legs: 10 July 2025
Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Ilves Tampere
Sheriff Tiraspol 4-0 Prishtina
Spartak Trnava 0-1 Häcken
Sabah 2-3 Celje
Legia Warszawa 1-0 Aktobe
Levski Sofia 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Partizan
Paksi 0-0 CFR Cluj

Second legs: 17 July 2025
Ilves Tampere 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 0-6)
Prishtina 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 2-5)
Häcken 2-2 Spartak Trnava (agg: 3-2)
Celje 3-3 Sabah (agg: 6-5)
Aktobe 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 0-2)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Levski Sofia (aet, agg: 1-1, Levski win 3-1 on pens)
Partizan 2-1 AEK Larnaca (aet, agg: 2-2, AEK Larnaca win 6-5 on pens)
CFR Cluj 3-0 Paksi (agg: 3-0)

How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Main Path).

Second qualifying round

Teams involved
16 (eight enter in this round, eight winners from the first qualifying round)

First legs: 24 July 2025

Lugano 0-0 CFR Cluj
Celje 1-1 AEK Larnaca  
Levski Sofia 0-0 Braga
Baník Ostrava 2-2 Legia Warszawa
Anderlecht 1-0 Häcken
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Utrecht
Midtjylland 1-1 Hibernian
Beşiktaş 2-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Second legs: 31 July 2025

CFR Cluj 1-0 Lugano (aet, agg: 1-0)
AEK Larnaca 2-1 Celje (agg: 3-2)
Braga 1-0 Levski Sofia (aet, agg: 1-0)
Legia Warszawa 2-1 Baník Ostrava (agg: 4-3) 
Häcken 2-1 Anderlecht (aet, agg: 2-2, Häcken win 4-2 on pens) 
Utrecht 4-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 7-2)
Hibernian 1-2 Midtjylland (aet, agg: 2-3) 
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Beşiktaş (agg: 6-2)

How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round Main Path.
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round Main Path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved
Champions Path: 12 (defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Champions Path)
Main Path: 14 (three enter in this round, eight winners from the second qualifying round, three defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Main Path)

First legs: 7 August 2025

Champions Path

Hamrun Spartans 1-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv *
RFS 1-2 KuPS Kuopio **
Rijeka 1-2 Shelbourne﻿ **
Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 Noah
Zrinjski 1-1 Breidablik
FCSB 3-2 Drita

Main Path

AEK Larnaca 4-1 Legia Warszawa
Fredrikstad 1-3 Midtjylland
CFR Cluj 1-2 Braga
PAOK 0-0 Wolfsberger
Servette 1-3 Utrecht
Häcken 0-2 Brann
Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

* game played 5 August
** games played 6 August

Second legs: 14 August 2025

Champions Path

Shelbourne 1-3 Rijeka (agg: 3-4) *
Noah 0-0 Lincoln Red Imps (aet, agg: 1-1, Lincoln win 6-5 on pens)﻿
KuPS Kuopio 1-0 RFS (agg: 3-1)﻿
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Hamrun Spartans (agg: 5-2)
Breidablik 1-2 Zrinjski (agg: 2-3)
Drita 1-3 FCSB (agg: 3-6)

Main Path

Legia Warszawa 2-1 AEK Larnaca (agg: 3-5)
Midtjylland 2-0 Fredrikstad (agg: 5-1)
Braga 2-0 CFR Cluj (agg: 4-1)
Wolfsberger 0-1 PAOK (aet, agg: 0-1)
Utrecht 2-1 Servette (agg: 5-2)
Brann 0-1 Häcken (agg: 2-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Panathinaikos (aet, agg: 0-0, Panathinaikos win 4-3 on pens)

* game played 12 August

How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides in the Champions Path and Main Path switch to the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

Play-off round

Teams involved
24 (five enter in this round, 13 winners from the third qualifying round, six defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round)

First legs: 21 August

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Shkëndija 2-1 Ludogorets
Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Young Boys
Malmö 3-0 Sigma Olomouc
Panathinaikos 2-1 Samsunspor
Aberdeen 2-2 FCSB
Lech Poznań﻿ 1-5 Genk
Midtjylland 4-0 KuPS Kuopio
Lincoln Red Imps 0-4 Braga
Zrinjski 0-2 Utrecht
Brann 2-1 AEK Larnaca
Rijeka 1-0 PAOK

Second legs: 28 August

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (agg: 2-3)
Ludogorets 4-1 Shkëndija (aet, agg: 5-3)
Young Boys 3-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 4-2)
Sigma Olomouc 0-2 Malmö (agg: 0-5)
Samsunspor 0-0 Panathinaikos (agg: 1-2)
FCSB 3-0 Aberdeen (agg: 5-2)
Genk 1-2 Lech Poznań (agg: 6-3)
KuPS Kuopio 0-2 Midtjylland (agg: 0-6)
Braga 5-1 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 9-1)
Utrecht 0-0 Zrinjski (agg: 2-0)
AEK Larnaca 0-4 Brann (agg: 1-6)*
PAOK 5-0 Rijeka (agg: 5-1)

*game played 27 August

How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.
• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

League phase draw

UEFA via Getty Images

The league phase draw for the 2025/26 Europa League takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Friday 29 August.

The draw will feature 36 teams, including the 12 teams that come through Europa league qualifying.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Selected for you

2025/26 Europa League teams, dates
Live 28/08/2025

2025/26 Europa League teams, dates

All you need to know about the 55th season of the club competition.
Where is the 2026 final?
Live 28/08/2025

Where is the 2026 final?

Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will stage the final on 20 May 2026.