Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, results, how it worked

Thirteen teams qualified directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, with 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League. The final 12 spots came through qualifying.

There was a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying worked and list all the results.

When were the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)

Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)

Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)

Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

16 (enter in this round)

First legs: 10 July 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Ilves Tampere

Sheriff Tiraspol 4-0 Prishtina

Spartak Trnava 0-1 Häcken

Sabah 2-3 Celje

Legia Warszawa 1-0 Aktobe

Levski Sofia 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

AEK Larnaca 1-0 Partizan

Paksi 0-0 CFR Cluj

Second legs: 17 July 2025

Ilves Tampere 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 0-6)

Prishtina 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 2-5)

Häcken 2-2 Spartak Trnava (agg: 3-2)

Celje 3-3 Sabah (agg: 6-5)

Aktobe 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 0-2)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Levski Sofia (aet, agg: 1-1, Levski win 3-1 on pens)

Partizan 2-1 AEK Larnaca (aet, agg: 2-2, AEK Larnaca win 6-5 on pens)

CFR Cluj 3-0 Paksi (agg: 3-0)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Main Path).

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

16 (eight enter in this round, eight winners from the first qualifying round)

First legs: 24 July 2025

Lugano 0-0 CFR Cluj

Celje 1-1 AEK Larnaca

Levski Sofia 0-0 Braga

Baník Ostrava 2-2 Legia Warszawa

Anderlecht 1-0 Häcken

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Utrecht

Midtjylland 1-1 Hibernian

Beşiktaş 2-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Second legs: 31 July 2025

CFR Cluj 1-0 Lugano (aet, agg: 1-0)

AEK Larnaca 2-1 Celje (agg: 3-2)

Braga 1-0 Levski Sofia (aet, agg: 1-0)

Legia Warszawa 2-1 Baník Ostrava (agg: 4-3)

Häcken 2-1 Anderlecht (aet, agg: 2-2, Häcken win 4-2 on pens)

Utrecht 4-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 7-2)

Hibernian 1-2 Midtjylland (aet, agg: 2-3)

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Beşiktaş (agg: 6-2)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round Main Path.

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round Main Path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 12 (defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Champions Path)

Main Path: 14 (three enter in this round, eight winners from the second qualifying round, three defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Main Path)

First legs: 7 August 2025

Champions Path

Hamrun Spartans 1-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv *

RFS 1-2 KuPS Kuopio **

Rijeka 1-2 Shelbourne﻿ **

Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 Noah

Zrinjski 1-1 Breidablik

FCSB 3-2 Drita

Main Path

AEK Larnaca 4-1 Legia Warszawa

Fredrikstad 1-3 Midtjylland

CFR Cluj 1-2 Braga

PAOK 0-0 Wolfsberger

Servette 1-3 Utrecht

Häcken 0-2 Brann

Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

* game played 5 August

** games played 6 August

Second legs: 14 August 2025

Champions Path

Shelbourne 1-3 Rijeka (agg: 3-4) *

Noah 0-0 Lincoln Red Imps (aet, agg: 1-1, Lincoln win 6-5 on pens)﻿

KuPS Kuopio 1-0 RFS (agg: 3-1)﻿

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Hamrun Spartans (agg: 5-2)

Breidablik 1-2 Zrinjski (agg: 2-3)

Drita 1-3 FCSB (agg: 3-6)

Main Path

Legia Warszawa 2-1 AEK Larnaca (agg: 3-5)

Midtjylland 2-0 Fredrikstad (agg: 5-1)

Braga 2-0 CFR Cluj (agg: 4-1)

Wolfsberger 0-1 PAOK (aet, agg: 0-1)

Utrecht 2-1 Servette (agg: 5-2)

Brann 0-1 Häcken (agg: 2-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Panathinaikos (aet, agg: 0-0, Panathinaikos win 4-3 on pens)

* game played 12 August

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the Champions Path and Main Path switch to the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

Play-off round

Teams involved

24 (five enter in this round, 13 winners from the third qualifying round, six defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round)

First legs: 21 August

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Shkëndija 2-1 Ludogorets

Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Young Boys

Malmö 3-0 Sigma Olomouc

Panathinaikos 2-1 Samsunspor

Aberdeen 2-2 FCSB

Lech Poznań﻿ 1-5 Genk

Midtjylland 4-0 KuPS Kuopio

Lincoln Red Imps 0-4 Braga

Zrinjski 0-2 Utrecht

Brann 2-1 AEK Larnaca

Rijeka 1-0 PAOK

Second legs: 28 August

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (agg: 2-3)

Ludogorets 4-1 Shkëndija (aet, agg: 5-3)

Young Boys 3-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 4-2)

Sigma Olomouc 0-2 Malmö (agg: 0-5)

Samsunspor 0-0 Panathinaikos (agg: 1-2)

FCSB 3-0 Aberdeen (agg: 5-2)

Genk 1-2 Lech Poznań (agg: 6-3)

KuPS Kuopio 0-2 Midtjylland (agg: 0-6)

Braga 5-1 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 9-1)

Utrecht 0-0 Zrinjski (agg: 2-0)

AEK Larnaca 0-4 Brann (agg: 1-6)*

PAOK 5-0 Rijeka (agg: 5-1)

*game played 27 August

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.