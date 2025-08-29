2025/26 Europa League: Meet the league phase teams
Friday, August 29, 2025
Article summary
Get to know the 36 teams taking on the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.
Article top media content
Article body
The league phase of the 2025/26 Europa League kicks off on 24 September. We take a closer look at the 36 teams hoping to make their mark.
UEFA coefficient rankings accurate as of league phase draw.
The 36 teams
Austria: Salzburg, Sturm Graz
Belgium: Genk
Bulgaria: Ludogorets
Croatia: GNK Dinamo
Czechia: Viktoria Plzeň
Denmark: Midtjylland
England: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest
France: Lille, Lyon, Nice
Germany: Stuttgart, Freiburg
Greece: Panathinaikos, PAOK
Hungary: Ferencváros
Israel: Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Italy: Bologna, Roma
Netherlands: Feyenoord, Go Ahead Eagles, Utrecht
Norway: Brann
Portugal: Braga, Porto
Romania: FCSB
Scotland: Celtic, Rangers
Serbia: Crvena Zvezda
Spain: Real Betis, Celta
Sweden: Malmö
Switzerland: Basel, Young Boys
Türkiye: Fenerbahçe
Aston Villa (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 42
How they qualified: Sixth in England
Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L4-5agg vs Paris)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1977/78, 1997/98)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 66
How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Tobol)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
Bologna (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 95
How they qualified: Cup winners in Italy
Last season: Champions League league phase (28/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1998/99)
Braga (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 55
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: League phase (25/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)
Brann (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 199
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L2-5agg vs Salzburg)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2007/08)
Celta (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 102
How they qualified: Seventh in Spain
Last season: Not in European competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)
Celtic (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 58
How they qualified: Champions League qualifying play-offs
Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs (L2-3agg vs Bayern)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2002/03)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 61
How they qualified: Champions League qualifying play-offs
Last season: Champions League league phase (29/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1978/79)
FCSB (ROU)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 81
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-7agg vs Lyon)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 43
How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Round of 16 (L3-3agg, 2-3p vs Rangers)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
Ferencváros (HUN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 60
How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L1-3agg vs Viktoria Plzeň)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)
Feyenoord (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 19
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-4agg vs Inter)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)
Freiburg (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 69
How they qualified: Fifth in Germany
Last season: Not in European competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2023/24)
Genk (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 145
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Not in European competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2016/17)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 50
How they qualified: Second in Croatia
Last season: Champions League league phase (25/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2020/21)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 129
How they qualified: Cup winners in Netherlands
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First qualifying round (2015/16)
Lille (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 30
How they qualified: Fifth in France
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-3agg vs Borussia Dortmund)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2001/02, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10)
Ludogorets (BUL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 79
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: League phase (33/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)
Lyon (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
How they qualified: Sixth in France
Last season: Quarter-finals (L6-7agg vs Manchester United)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)
Malmö (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 134
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: League phase (31/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 67
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: League phase (29/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2013/14, 2020/21)
Midtjylland (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 71
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-7agg vs Real Sociedad)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16), Knockout phase play-offs (2022/23, 2024/25)
Nice (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 94
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round
Last season: League phase (35/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third round (1972/73)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 87
How they qualified: Seventh in England
Last season: Not in European competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1983/84)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 98
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League round of 16 (L4-5agg vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1987/88, 2002/03)
PAOK (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 54
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L1-4agg vs FCSB)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout phase play-offs (2024/25), Round of 32 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17)
Porto (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
How they qualified: Third in Portugal
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-4agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2002/03, 2010/11)
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 34
How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Quarter-finals (L0-2agg vs Athletic Club)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)
Real Betis (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 38
How they qualified: Sixth in Spain
Last season: Conference League runners-up (L1-4 vs Chelsea)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
How they qualified: Fifth in Italy
Last season: Europa League quarter-finals (L3-4 vs Athletic Club)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)
Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round
Last season: Champions League league phase (34/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1993/94)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 74
How they qualified: Champions League qualifying play-offs
Last season: Champions League league phase (30/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)
Stuttgart (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 105
How they qualified: Cup winners in Germany
Last season: Champions League league phase (26/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1988/89)
Utrecht (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 131
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Not in European competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2004/05, 2010/11)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 56
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round
Last season: Round of 16 (L2-3agg vs Lazio)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2024/25)
Young Boys (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 73
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs
Last season: Champions League league phase (36/36)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)