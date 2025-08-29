2025/26 Europa League: Meet the league phase teams

The league phase of the 2025/26 Europa League kicks off on 24 September. We take a closer look at the 36 teams hoping to make their mark.

UEFA coefficient rankings accurate as of league phase draw.

The 36 teams Austria: Salzburg, Sturm Graz

Belgium: Genk

Bulgaria: Ludogorets

Croatia: GNK Dinamo

Czechia: Viktoria Plzeň

Denmark: Midtjylland

England: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

France: Lille, Lyon, Nice

Germany: Stuttgart, Freiburg

Greece: Panathinaikos, PAOK

Hungary: Ferencváros

Israel: Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Italy: Bologna, Roma

Netherlands: Feyenoord, Go Ahead Eagles, Utrecht

Norway: Brann

Portugal: Braga, Porto

Romania: FCSB

Scotland: Celtic, Rangers

Serbia: Crvena Zvezda

Spain: Real Betis, Celta

Sweden: Malmö

Switzerland: Basel, Young Boys

Türkiye: Fenerbahçe

UEFA coefficient ranking: 42

How they qualified: Sixth in England

Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L4-5agg vs Paris)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1977/78, 1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 66

How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Tobol)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 95

How they qualified: Cup winners in Italy

Last season: Champions League league phase (28/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1998/99)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 55

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: League phase (25/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 199

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L2-5agg vs Salzburg)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2007/08)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 102

How they qualified: Seventh in Spain

Last season: Not in European competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 58

How they qualified: Champions League qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs (L2-3agg vs Bayern)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2002/03)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 61

How they qualified: Champions League qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League league phase (29/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1978/79)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 81

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-7agg vs Lyon)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 43

How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Round of 16 (L3-3agg, 2-3p vs Rangers)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 60

How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L1-3agg vs Viktoria Plzeň)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 19

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-4agg vs Inter)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 69

How they qualified: Fifth in Germany

Last season: Not in European competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 145

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Not in European competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 50

How they qualified: Second in Croatia

Last season: Champions League league phase (25/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 129

How they qualified: Cup winners in Netherlands

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First qualifying round (2015/16)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 30

How they qualified: Fifth in France

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-3agg vs Borussia Dortmund)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2001/02, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 79

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: League phase (33/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 45

How they qualified: Sixth in France

Last season: Quarter-finals (L6-7agg vs Manchester United)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 134

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: League phase (31/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 67

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: League phase (29/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2013/14, 2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-7agg vs Real Sociedad)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16), Knockout phase play-offs (2022/23, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 94

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round

Last season: League phase (35/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third round (1972/73)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 87

How they qualified: Seventh in England

Last season: Not in European competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 98

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League round of 16 (L4-5agg vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1987/88, 2002/03)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 54

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L1-4agg vs FCSB)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout phase play-offs (2024/25), Round of 32 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 33

How they qualified: Third in Portugal

Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-4agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 34

How they qualified: Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Quarter-finals (L0-2agg vs Athletic Club)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 38

How they qualified: Sixth in Spain

Last season: Conference League runners-up (L1-4 vs Chelsea)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14

How they qualified: Fifth in Italy

Last season: Europa League quarter-finals (L3-4 vs Athletic Club)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round

Last season: Champions League league phase (34/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1993/94)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 74

How they qualified: Champions League qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League league phase (30/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 105

How they qualified: Cup winners in Germany

Last season: Champions League league phase (26/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 131

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Not in European competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2004/05, 2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 56

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round

Last season: Round of 16 (L2-3agg vs Lazio)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 73

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League league phase (36/36)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)