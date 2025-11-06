Europa League Matchday 4 highlights and round-up: Midtjylland stay perfect as Real Betis, Roma and Aston Villa win

Midtjylland continue to set the pace in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League after earning their fourth victory from four games against Celtic, while Real Betis, Roma and Aston Villa also recorded important wins.

UEFA.com recaps the Matchday 4 action.

Key games

Rangers 0-2 Roma

Europa League highlights: Rangers 0-2 Roma

Roma set a new record of 99 UEFA Cup/Europa League wins, edging one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, with success against Rangers in Glasgow.

Matías Soulé's early header was added to by Lorenzo Pellegrini's finish as the visitors got their goals before the break.

The result means Rangers have now lost each of their last seven UEFA fixtures and are one of two teams still to register a point at the midway stage of the competition, along with Nice.

Aston Villa 2-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Europa League highlights: Aston Villa 2-0 M. Tel-Aviv

Ian Maatsen's strike just before half-time and Donyell Malen's 59th-minute penalty gave Aston Villa their third win of the campaign.

Emiliano Martínez's full-stretch save stopped Dor Peretz from scoring for Maccabi Tel-Aviv during an impressive first half by the visitors, only for Maatsen to masterfully fire in from an acute angle inside the box.

Martínez parried Peretz's shot and Roi Mishpati denied Malen either side of the winger's spot kick, taking Villa to nine points as Maccabi remained on one.

How knockout qualification works The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

Real Betis 2-0 Lyon

Europa Legue highlights: Real Betis 2-0 Lyon

Betis ended Lyon's perfect record in the league phase to continue their own unbeaten run in the competition this season.

Giovani Lo Celso's corner kick skimmed past Cédric Bakambu and fell into the path of Abde Ezzalzouli, who tapped in on the half-hour to give the hosts the lead.

Five minutes later, Marc Roca lofted a long pass from his own half to Antony on the edge of the area, who scooped a no-look shot over Dominik Greif for an exquisite second.

Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic

Highlights: Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic

The Danish outfit continued their perfect league phase start thanks to a trio of goals in a devastating eight-minute spell just before half-time.

Martin Erlić began the scoring spree when he nodded in Mikel Gogorza's cross from close range just after the half-hour, Gogorza himself darting between two defenders to power in shortly afterwards. With the interval approaching, in-form forward Djú Franculino added a third via a well-placed curling effort.

The Hoops cut the deficit late on via Reo Hatate's spot kick but were unable to prevent the Superliga side from extending their run of Europa League victories.

Best of the rest