Europa League Matchday 3 highlights and round-up: Nottingham Forest beat Porto, Viktoria Plzeň and Go Ahead Eagles cause upsets

Nottingham Forest secured a historic win, Viktoria Plzeň survived a fightback to defeat Roma and Go Ahead Eagles stunned Aston Villa on a thrilling night in the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com recaps the Matchday 3 action.

Key games

Europa League highlights: Nott'm Forest 2-0 Porto

New Forest boss Sean Dyche got off to a winning start thanks to a pair of coolly-taken penalties that inflicted Porto's first defeat of the campaign. The hosts were ahead 20 minutes in when captain Morgan Gibbs-White stroked his kick into the bottom corner following Jan Bednarek's handball.

The Dragões, who rarely threatened Matz Sels' goal, went further behind when striker Igor Jesus opted to place his firm 77th-minute effort from the spot down the middle, after Martim Fernandes' foul on Nicolò Savona.

Europe League highlights: Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň

Two goals in two minutes stunned Roma as they suffered their second consecutive home defeat in the Europa League against a spirited Plzeň. The visitors took control in the first half thanks to goals from Prince Kwabena Adu and Cheick Souaré.

Paulo Dybala’s reply from the penalty spot – the 200th goal of his career – sparked hope of a Roma rescue act. But Plzeň’s defence held firm, giving new coach Martin Hyský a dream start to his European campaign.

How knockout qualification works The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

Europa League highlights: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa

Captain Mats Deijl's winner gave Go Ahead Eagles successive comeback wins. Villa forward Evann Guessand prodded in the fourth-minute opener and was then denied by Jari De Busser in a one-on-one.

But Mathis Suray's lob from inside the box gave the Dutch side their first-ever home goal in the competition proper in the 42nd minute before right-back Deijl's composed finish 19 minutes later. Emiliano Buendía sent a penalty over the crossbar 11 minutes from time for Villa, who remain on six points.

Europa League highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Stuttgart

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's first-half penalty was enough to secure back-to-back home league phase victories for Fenerbahçe. The Turkish winger coolly sent Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel the wrong way from the spot for his third goal in this season's tournament, making him joint-top scorer.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Deniz Undav missed the visitors' biggest opportunity by side-footing wide in the 82nd minute to ensure the German side would remain on three points from three games.

Best of the rest