UEFA Europa League insights: How Ferencváros and Panathinaikos fought to seize 'golden moments'

"We need balance," said Panathinaikos coach Rafael Benítez. The former UEFA Champions League-winning coach was referring to the need for "control" when attacking in the 3-4-3 system his team deployed to earn a league phase point away at Ferencváros, guaranteeing the Greek side's passage to the Europa League knockout phase.

With Robbie Keane's Ferencváros side in a similar 3-4-3 system, the 1-1 draw proved to be dominated by balance as both teams succeeded in minimising their opponent's offensive threat. "Both teams cancelled each other out for long periods," explained the UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov.

The game intelligence of Ferencváros' goalscoring striker Bamidele Yusuf in seeking to progress play was highlighted by Lunov after Thursday's match. Here, Lunov joins the UEFA game insights unit to explore the alternative methods used to create advantages in such a tough battle.

Shape vs shape

"Games like this are not won or lost due to structural factors," explained Lunov. "There were few clear tactical advantages. Both teams were balanced most of the time."

Starting with how this played out on the pitch, clip one of the first video looks at Panathinaikos in a high block. "We can see man-for-man match-ups all over the pitch," said Lunov, who noted this was a common theme, along with sideways passes at the back triggering a fierce press.

"The right forward reacts to the trigger to press hard while protecting the middle," he explained. "Then everything is activated. Three Ferencváros players make good movements but Panathinaikos respond well. The left centre-back and central midfielder detach from their direct opponents to offer security and create a 5v3 overload near the ball."

Clip two shows Panathinaikos trying to play through an equally resolute Ferencváros mid-block. Again, the 10v10 match-up is evident. "This example includes an attacking rotation, which was rare in the match," Lunov added. The recovery runs and retreat of the defensive midfielders proved typical of Robbie Keane's side, who now remain unbeaten after seven league phase games.

Playing forward after second balls

This robust structural discipline led to a high number of long passes, explained Lunov.

With just 27%, Ferencváros registered their lowest success rate in long balls in the Europa League this season. Panathinaikos recorded 64 long passes – their highest number so far. In total, the match comprised 127 long balls with a success rate of just 36%.

Long balls/passes Ferencváros: Attempted 63, success 27.0%

Panathinaikos: Attempted 64, success 45.3%

Match total: Attempted 127, success 36.2%

Playing forward after second balls

The second video shows a passage of play with three consecutive long balls bypassing midfield. The first two are unsuccessful. The third creates an attacking opportunity that leads to a shot at goal.

"This is about composure," explained Lunov. "The Panathinaikos defender [Ahmed Touba] is proactive, progressive and brave enough to bring the ball down with his chest and look forward. The pass creates a 2v2 in a large space, allowing the attackers to exploit it."

The second clip illustrates the impact of composure, awareness and bravery to attack quickly amid the chaos of second-ball battles and multiple turnovers in 20 seconds. Lunov highlighted the role of No10 Jonathan Levi: "As Panathinaikos try to advance, he moves to help defend but also be free for a transition. When the ball is won back by Júlio Romão, Levi is completely free to link the play in a 4v3 situation that leads to the penalty converted by Yusuf."

Levi excelled before, during and after taking possession. "After scanning to see the pictures around him, he uses technique and timing to beat his opponent 1v1 before passing forward to connect with Yusuf," explained Lunov.

Beating direct opponents

The 1v1 dribble was not the only individual method of creating imbalance.

The first clip of the final video shows the potency of "combining through the block" and winning physical 1v1 battles without the ball. "After a passage of quick connections, the midfielder carries the ball forward effectively to create space ready to play forward," said Lunov. "Čebrails Makreckis then overpowers the retreating defender with a well-timed burst of pace to reach the ball."

Panathinaikos' 86th-minute equaliser came courtesy of a stunning strike by substitute Anass Zaroury. Lunov noted the Greek side's eagerness to "play forward and seek out space to attack" as they chased the goal.

As the final clip illustrates, it starts with another transition. Lunov lauded the right wing-back Davide Calabria, whose positive forward run opens up a passing lane back to the midfielder. "With possession secure, the midfielder seizes the chance to pass forward quickly to Calabria. His first touch is away from pressure and he finds Zaroury in a huge space." Zaroury uses both feet well to beat his opponent and fire home.

Lunov praised Benítez for introducing Zaroury among a flurry of late substitutions, injecting fresh energy into the attack.

Coaching focus: Exploiting the 'golden moments'

Lunov emphasised the importance of capitalising on fleeting moments to attack. "In football, the amount of free time and space to play is reducing as the game evolves," he said. "These constraints mean relational and individual aspects are ever more important.

"In matches when the game's blocked, it's massively important to try to capitalise on these 'golden' moments of brief imbalance."

But how can coaches encourage players to recognise and exploit them?

"In my experience educating players, I've seen that you need to push players in these moments. So either it has to happen through rules in practices or it has to be with your coaching of the decisions they make."

Playing with freedom

"When training the transition phase after a second ball, coaches can implement a rule that after winning possession, the first pass must be forward. Then it's vital to put a big emphasis on the 'pass'. It's not just a clearance. It has to be the first 'pass'. Any decisions after this are up to the players. But it's important to enforce that these moments are embraced. It's all about the repetition of the risk v reward calculations and encouraging bravery.

"In player development, you need to have nothing to lose in training. It's vital they feel free to make mistakes. We need to to push players to play within those limits. It's about not always taking the comfortable decision to keep possession.

“Developing the skills of scanning, vision, touch, using two feet, deception and moving away from pressure are all necessary to exploit these moments when the maximum rewards are available."