Europa League tactical analysis: Yusuf leads the way for Ferencváros

"Bamidele Yusuf is strong, big up front and also has pace," said Ferencváros attacking midfielder Kristoffer Zachariassen after a 1-1 draw with Panathinaikos in Budapest on Matchday 7. "I think it’s the beginning of something really good."

The Norway international's concise summary flagged up Yusuf's impact in a new-look front three as Robbie Keane's side gained a vital point despite conceding a late equaliser at home to Rafael Benítez's visitors in the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov labelled Yusuf's all-round game as crucial in creating attacking opportunities in a tight encounter dominated by defensive cohesion from teams in similar 3-4-3 systems. "Yusuf was a constant presence in Ferencváros's attack," said Lunov. "He always looked to make the difference."

The match as it happened

Effort and intelligence

Europa League Tactical Analysis: Yusuf effort and intelligence

Clip one above illustrates Yusuf's game intelligence. Lunov noted the clever movement as the left centre-back Gábor Szalai receives. "Yusuf moves across to first threaten in behind before adapting his run to come short and receive in space," he explained.

After finding Zachariassen on the wing, Yusuf seizes the moment to penetrate with a forward run. "It's an excellent burst of speed to receive and a good show of strength to hold off the defender," added Lunov. As Yusuf feigns to cross, the third attacker Jonathan Levi drifts in from the right to join Zachariassen threatening between the goal posts.

Lunov emphasised the importance of strikers working hard to get 'ball side' of the pitch to receive. "It's a challenge to have the energy and effort to follow as the ball is switched from one side to the other in the build-up," he said. "Strikers still need the desire to reap the benefit of space created by following up with penetrating runs just like Yusuf does."

Create and finish

Europa League Tactical Analysis: Creative play and finishing

The video above features the lead-up to the penalty dispatched by Yusuf for the opening goal. It offers another showcase of the striker's strengths and chemistry with Zachariassen and Levi. After the ball is regained, we see a moment of 1v1 brilliance by Levi, who skips past his opponent in midfield to advance centrally.

Note how the Nigerian attacks the space vacated by the left-sided Panathinaikos centre-back jumping to close Levi. "Once Yusuf receives, he holds the ball well again," said Lunov. "He makes a good decision to release and moves to prepare for the cross."

The 24-year-old's clever retreat towards the far post is key, according to Lunov. "His positioning distracts the widest centre-back [Erik Palmer-Brown], who steps backwards in response and creates space for Zachariassen to collect and shoot at goal."

Yusuf's left-footed finish from the spot added calmness under pressure to the list of physical, technical and relational strengths displayed throughout his 80 minutes on the pitch.