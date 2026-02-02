UEFA Europa League insights: How Real Betis' direct intensity triumphed over Feyenoord's big chances

"Real Betis won the game with an intense and direct first half-an-hour of attacking prowess," explained UEFA Technical Observer Jan Peder Jalland when analysing the Spanish side's Europa League Matchday 8 2-1 victory over Feyenoord.

The game remained on a knife-edge, however, as Robin Van Persie's side fought to retrieve the situation and retain their place in the competition until the final whistle.

This analysis shines a spotlight on the common themes in the home side's attacking strategy and flags up how Feyenoord managed to create several big chances despite only converting once.

Real Betis' intense and direct start

Starting with Manuel Pellegrini's Betis side, the first clip illustrates a clear show of vertical intent in the sixth minute.

Betis' intense start

"Betis were proactive in so many ways," explained Jalland. "In this passage of play we see great counterpressure once Feyenoord win the second ball after the long kick from the keeper. Then it's all about positive intent. It's forward passes, forward runs, quick combinations and direct runs in behind the Feyenoord defence."

This fluidity and directness creates a 3v2 on the back line which is exploited to score a goal that was disallowed for a foul by Antony in winning back possession.

The second clip illustrates similar traits. Again, the move begins with the goalkeeper, Pau López. This time he entices the Feyenoord striker towards him cleverly before releasing the left-sided centre-back Natan in space to play forward. Betis engineer space for a positive switch of play with an excellent three-player "relational triangle" on the left side.

"This excellent wide connection and combination between left-back, winger and striker is quick and direct too," added Jalland. Note how Valentin Gomez cuts inside to collect and execute the quick switch to Antony. Abde Ezzalzouli finishes. But this time the goal counts and doubles Betis' lead in the 32nd minute.

Antony's starring role in this goal was outlined in the initial analysis of the game, which flagged up the strong connections to teammates revealed in this goal. "All three attackers seem to know exactly what Antony is going to do and when," explained Jalland. "They can anticipate it with precision and move to get ahead of the defenders. We can see the clear commitment to the move and confidence that the ball is coming."

Clip three illustrates the build-up to Antony's opening strike, which was hailed as a "great goal" by Pellegrini.

The long spell of collective player-to-player pressure and intense fights for second balls leads to a moment labelled "world class" by Jalland. "Moving inside cleverly, he takes up a dangerous position forming three in a vertical line. While tracking the forward pass, he turns to gather the 'set' from striker Chimy Ávila. The strike is exceptional."

Antony's impact on the game – a goal and an assist – came despite recording a personal xG of 0.10 and xA of 0.21.

Although Betis' direct intensity prevailed on the night, Feyenoord posed a threat throughout. "From the first to the last minute we fought and created enough chances," said coach Van Persie.

Feyenoord creation

The final video shows three of these big chances to score.

Feyenoord's impeccable timing

In clip one we see Feyenoord build from the back and succeed in breaking through the Betis press. "The centre-back drives with the ball over the halfway line," explained Jalland. "Once the ball goes wide, the left winger fakes the cross and this causes the forwards to anticipate the cross – but it also forces the defenders to react and drop. Cyle Larin reads the intent of the crosser better than the Betis defender trying to step out and catch him offside." Larin is denied by Pau López rushing out quickly to block the shot.

The second clip offers another similar example where Feyenoord breach the Betis defensive line from a wide area. "Again Feyenoord break the lines centrally before going to the left," said Jalland. "We see another fake cross. But this time it's a great combination, with a wonderful first-time pass and run in behind by the winger that beats the advancing defensive line. The striker has another big chance to score but the goalkeeper does brilliantly again to smother the shot."

In the final clip, López snuffs out the danger again after Larin's perfectly timed run in behind a strict and organised defensive line to latch on to a diagonal forward pass. "Yet again, it's another opportunity in the box thwarted by great anticipation from the goalkeeper," said Jalland.

The combined xG of the three big chances saved by López totalled 1.14.

For Jalland, these opportunities typified Feyenoord's attacking thrust. "Whereas Betis looked to get in behind quickly, using the opposite-side wingers coming inside to become the strikers, Feyenoord looked towards the No9 and the No10. One would drop deep to connect, then they would attack outside before crossing to get in behind rather than playing inside."

Both attacking strategies were united, however, in the need for powerful connections between attacking players in crossing opportunities.

Coaching focus

Jalland is clear about the need for coaches to help players develop this "relationism and world-class creativity" when attacking from crosses.

The following practice session gives ample opportunities for players to hone these skills.

The game begins as a 6v4 "to ensure realism to a full game and greater repetition of opportunities to connect," he explained. Then it can be progressed to 8v6 and 10v8.

Four key priorities for the forwards 1. Find the right starting position

2. Find the right timing with the crosser

3. Win the space

4. Score

"One of the definitions of relationism is when a player can anticipate perfectly what their team-mate is going to do and move in time to get ahead of their defenders to exploit this advantage of connection," he said.

"But this is not just a practice for attackers. I've used it effectively for defenders too."

Four key priorities for the defenders 1. Body contact – use of arms

2. Anticipate numbers of touches from crosser and find the timing to defend runners

3. Win the position before the duel

4. Read the ball early – clear it