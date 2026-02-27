UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League analysis: Łukasz Skorupski keeps Bologna in contention

Friday, February 27, 2026

UEFA Technical Observer Rui Faria analyses how the Italian side's goalkeeper repelled Brann's attacking raids to pave the way for victory in the Europa League knockout phase play-offs.

Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski closes down a chance for Brann's Noah Holm
Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski closes down a chance for Brann's Noah Holm AFP via Getty Images

Jhon Lucumí was in no doubt. "Łukasz Skorupski made a great contribution," declared the grateful Bologna defender, after the Poland international goalkeeper helped preserve a vital clean sheet that paved the way for the Italian side to seal progress to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

As it happened: Bologna 1-0 Brann

Defending a 1-0 lead from the knockout phase play-off first leg away in Bergen, Skorupski was forced into action to make a series of important saves during a first half in which Brann's attacking dynamism and direct counterattacks caused problems for the home side.

Skorupski stands firm

Europa League Analysis: Skorupski's key interventions

The three shots on target before the break all came from Freyr Alexandersson's enterprising team, who registered an xG of 0.51 in the first half, compared with the home side's 0.29.

The first video shows two early interventions by Skorupski. In the first clip, we see him dive low to his right in the sixth minute to stop a goal-bound shot from Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson. Then, as the second clip shows, in the 19th minute he rushes out to block Noah Holm's close-range effort.

"Both saves are crucial," explained UEFA Technical Observer Rui Faria. "The goalkeeper's awareness of his position, focus on the ball and reading of the opponent's actions allow him to prepare properly and use his agility to prevent a goal."

The decisive moment

Europa League Analysis: Skorupski adjusts his position

The third save – seen in the second video – came just before half-time and two minutes after the Norwegian side had been reduced to ten men when Jacob Sørensen was sent off for a high challenge.

"Again, Skorupski reads his opponent's actions," Faria explains. "He shows the ability to adjust his steps and body position in time to make the save."

Faria hailed the "importance of the moment" too. "Avoiding a goal is always decisive," he said. "But at this scoreline, that's especially the case because Skorupski prevents the equaliser in the tie just before half-time."

The immediate game context was also worthy of note, according to Faria. "In a counterattack, a team is usually in a moment of structural imbalance, with some uncertainty in marking and often reduced numbers behind the ball, limiting defensive protection," he explained.

"These are the situations where the goalkeeper becomes the team's final safeguard. A decisive save not only prevents a goal but also reinforces the team's attacking intent and tactical courage."

Emboldened by Skorupski's heroics, Bologna dominated the second half and doubled their aggregate lead with a fine goal from their adaptable full-back João Mário.

More like this

Europa League knockout phase play-off second leg highlights and round-up: Lille, Genk, Panathinaikos take long route to last 16
Live 26/02/2026

Europa League knockout phase play-off second leg highlights and round-up: Lille, Genk, Panathinaikos take long route to last 16

Lille and Genk prevailed in extra time while Panathinaikos won through on penalties in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off second legs.
Europa League Performance Insights: How Stuttgart overloaded Celtic's back line to take control in clinical first leg
Live 23/02/2026

Europa League Performance Insights: How Stuttgart overloaded Celtic's back line to take control in clinical first leg

UEFA's game insights unit and Technical Observer David James analyse how overloads on the front line and swift transitions formed a vital part of the Stuttgart's UEFA Europa League bold and attacking game management against Celtic.
Europa League tactical analysis: Clinical Stuttgart seize advantage over Celtic
Live 20/02/2026

Europa League tactical analysis: Clinical Stuttgart seize advantage over Celtic

UEFA Technical Observer David James highlights how Stuttgart exploited rare moments of imbalance to establish a commanding lead in their UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off tie against Celtic.
Europa League analysis: Antony shines brightest as Real Betis progress
Live 30/01/2026

Europa League analysis: Antony shines brightest as Real Betis progress

UEFA Technical Observer Jan Peder Jalland casts a spotlight on Antony's performance as the Brazilian winger fired Real Betis into the UEFA Europa League round of 16.
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, February 27, 2026