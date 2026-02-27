Europa League analysis: Łukasz Skorupski keeps Bologna in contention

Jhon Lucumí was in no doubt. "Łukasz Skorupski made a great contribution," declared the grateful Bologna defender, after the Poland international goalkeeper helped preserve a vital clean sheet that paved the way for the Italian side to seal progress to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

Defending a 1-0 lead from the knockout phase play-off first leg away in Bergen, Skorupski was forced into action to make a series of important saves during a first half in which Brann's attacking dynamism and direct counterattacks caused problems for the home side.

Skorupski stands firm

Europa League Analysis: Skorupski's key interventions

The three shots on target before the break all came from Freyr Alexandersson's enterprising team, who registered an xG of 0.51 in the first half, compared with the home side's 0.29.

The first video shows two early interventions by Skorupski. In the first clip, we see him dive low to his right in the sixth minute to stop a goal-bound shot from Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson. Then, as the second clip shows, in the 19th minute he rushes out to block Noah Holm's close-range effort.

"Both saves are crucial," explained UEFA Technical Observer Rui Faria. "The goalkeeper's awareness of his position, focus on the ball and reading of the opponent's actions allow him to prepare properly and use his agility to prevent a goal."

The decisive moment

Europa League Analysis: Skorupski adjusts his position

The third save – seen in the second video – came just before half-time and two minutes after the Norwegian side had been reduced to ten men when Jacob Sørensen was sent off for a high challenge.

"Again, Skorupski reads his opponent's actions," Faria explains. "He shows the ability to adjust his steps and body position in time to make the save."

Faria hailed the "importance of the moment" too. "Avoiding a goal is always decisive," he said. "But at this scoreline, that's especially the case because Skorupski prevents the equaliser in the tie just before half-time."

The immediate game context was also worthy of note, according to Faria. "In a counterattack, a team is usually in a moment of structural imbalance, with some uncertainty in marking and often reduced numbers behind the ball, limiting defensive protection," he explained.

"These are the situations where the goalkeeper becomes the team's final safeguard. A decisive save not only prevents a goal but also reinforces the team's attacking intent and tactical courage."

Emboldened by Skorupski's heroics, Bologna dominated the second half and doubled their aggregate lead with a fine goal from their adaptable full-back João Mário.