Europa League tactical analysis: Clinical Stuttgart seize advantage over Celtic

Friday, February 20, 2026

UEFA Technical Observer David James highlights how Stuttgart exploited rare moments of imbalance to establish a commanding lead in their UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off tie against Celtic.

Stuttgart in full flow against Celtic in the Europa League knockout play-offs
Stuttgart in full flow against Celtic in the Europa League knockout play-offs UEFA via Getty Images

“We showed efficiency," Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness said simply after a clinical performance inspired victory at Celtic on Thursday night.

With four goals from just five shots on target – and an expected goals (xG) total of 1.88 – the Bundesliga side sealed a 4-1 win to go top of the tournament scoring charts with 19.

As it happened: Celtic 1-4 Stuttgart

The win was far from a smash and grab raid, however.

UEFA Technical Observer David James praises the "superb game management" of the German side, who led 2-1 at half-time after two strikes by Bilal El Khannouss either side of Celtic's equaliser by Benjamin Nygren.

"Stuttgart's players identified the space and opportunities to create and exploit rare moments of imbalance with wonderful finishes," explains James.

Stuttgart finding space from tight areas

The first video, showing the crucial third goal by Jamie Leweling in the 57th minute, illustrates the point. "Stuttgart were adept at moving from high pressure to low-pressure situations in attack," says James. After winning possession from a Celtic throw-in, two quick passes allow striker Ermedin Demirović to beat the counter-pressure by switching quickly to the left.

"These moments seemed rehearsed," reflects James. "The 2v2 situation didn't happen by chance. Then it's all about the beauty of the finish."

The former Liverpool and England goalkeeper hailed Lewelling's disguise. "He shoots early to take Kasper Schmeichel by surprise," he explains. "It's a very deliberate shot through the defender's legs, just like the first goal on the night."

"This creates a big issue for keepers. Many players would open up their body and aim for the top right corner, but this sort of shot – fired low and through the defender's legs – can't be predicted by the keeper. As soon as the shot happens, they have to collapse because they can't dive. There's no time."

Stuttgart efficient to the end

James praises Stuttgart's refusal to settle for a two-goal lead. Their fourth goal, shown in video two, comes from a positive link-up between two attacking substitutes in the 93rd minute. Rather than choosing to simply keep the ball after regaining possession, "Nikolas Nartey spins 180 degrees with the ball to face forward," says James. "Then it's all about Tiago Tomás' desire to go in behind.

"He was looking for that all the time after coming on. He won the initial header and then saw the move develop, spotted the space and raced in between full-back and centre-back. It's a wonderful touch and excellent finish under pressure."

David James is a former England international goalkeeper, whose club career included spells at Liverpool, Portsmouth, Manchester City and West Ham United. He represented Liverpool and Portsmouth in this competition.

