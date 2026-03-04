UEFA Europa League round of 16: What to look out for in the first legs

The 16 remaining teams now know what separates them from 2025/26 UEFA Europa League glory in Istanbul on 20 May after the bracket was drawn for the remainder of the competition.

Create your Bracket!

But, in time-honoured fashion, coaches always warn of taking things one step at a time and the next one comes on Thursday 12 March with the round of 16 first legs. We run through the storylines for every match.

Aston Villa and Lille reunite two years on from their UEFA Conference League quarter-final, a tie that went all the way to a penalty shoot-out – you wouldn't bet against a repeat. Villa won seven out of eight in the league phase amid incredible winter form but injuries have bitten Unai Emery's men, and they face a stiff contest against a Lille side who overturned a first-leg loss to Crvena Zvezda in the play-offs thanks in no small part to Olivier Giroud.

Lille vs Aston Villa: Their 2023/24 penalty shoot-out

"I'd rather have avoided this," Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio said of this all-Italian draw. Roma are riding high in Serie A, scoring goals through January signing Donyell Malen and, in Gian Piero Gasperini, possess a coach who lifted this trophy with Atalanta two years ago. Yet Bologna have cause for confidence too: they were always comfortable against Brann in the play-offs and have lost just one of their last six meetings with the Giallorossi.

Stuttgart continue to soar under Sebastian Hoeness and seem to be finding another gear at just the right time. Celtic were on the receiving end at home in the play-offs but Portuguese Liga leaders Porto present a very different conundrum. The Dragons finished fifth in the league phase, with a knack for just getting over the line; they are well-drilled and compact at the back, and always a threat in attack.

Highlights: Celtic 1-4 Stuttgart

While Celtic are out, this pair – allied with Ferencváros – ensure that green and whites remain well represented. Betis have somewhat gone under the radar in Europe this term, but last season's Conference League finalists are quietly putting together another impressive run. The only side to beat them so far? PAOK, the Greek rivals of a Panathinaikos team that showed their mettle by overcoming unbeaten Viktoria Plzeň on spot kicks last time out.

If October's first instalment of this fixture is anything to go by then this could be a corker. Back then Midtjylland pulled off a famous win, scoring from their three shots on target in a 3-2 win that helped establish the Danish outfit as surprise packages in this competition. Forest were led by Ange Postecoglou that night, and Sean Dyche has since come and gone, but a 3-0 play-off away win against Fenerbahçe has raised hopes under Vítor Pereira.

Highlights: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Midtjylland

OL's last trip to Spain ended with a 2-0 defeat at Betis on Matchday 4. "The most important thing is to learn from this match," said captain Moussa Niakhaté, and there was plenty of evidence that his young team-mates took it all onboard as Lyon finished top of the league phase standings. Celta, once again impressing in La Liga, are in the last 16 for the first time in eight years but have no shortage of experience with the likes of Iago Aspas.

Nine years on from captaining Tottenham to a last-16 victory over Braga – scoring a first-leg double – Ferencváros boss Robbie Keane has ambitions of similar when his team line up in Budapest. The Hungarian champions are five games unbeaten at home in the competition, staging a second-leg comeback against Ludogorets last time out, but are up against a Braga side that have saved their best for the Europa League this season.

"We qualified with blood, sweat and tears," coach Nicky Hayen said after Genk's hard-fought 6-4 aggregate play-off triumph over GNK Dinamo, scoring twice in extra time after letting slip a two-goal first-leg advantage. Their reward? A meeting with a Freiburg team who possess the best defence in the Europa League, conceding just four times in eight outings. Wide open or tense and tight? Something has to give.