Porto vs Nottingham Forest Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Porto welcome Nottingham Forest to Estádio do Dragão for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 9 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Estádio do Dragão, Porto﻿

What: Europa League quarter-final first leg

Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 16 April (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Nottingham Forest came out on top when these sides met on Matchday 3, penalties from Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus securing a 2-0 home victory, but that is the only defeat Porto have suffered in this season's competition, Francesco Farioli's charges further enhancing an already formidable record with home and away victories against Stuttgart in the last 16.

Forest overturned a first-leg deficit before progressing via penalties in their second leg at Midtjylland. The English side boast the competition's joint top-scorer in seven-goal Igor Jesus and impressive strength in depth too. "Considering the changes [to our line-up], it just shows the strength and spirit we have," captain Ryan Yates told TNT Sports after victory in Herning.

Porto vs Nottingham Forest facts

Every Porto Europa League goal so far

Possible line-ups

Porto: To follow

Nottingham Forest: To follow

Every Nottingham Forest Europa League goal so far

Form guide

Porto

Form: DWWWWD

Latest: Porto 2-2 Famalicão, 04/04, Portuguese First Division

Nottingham Forest

Form: WWDLDL

Latest: Tottenham 0-3 Nottingham Forest, 22/03, English Premier League

Views from the camps

Francesco Farioli, Porto coach: "It will be a big challenge but with the right awareness, the right mentality and the right spirit, we believe we can play our cards right against them."

Vítor Pereira, Forest coach: "The boys deserve [to be in the quarter-finals], because they are a fantastic group. I don't have any doubt that we have the quality to achieve our targets. I want to thank our supporters, because they deserve to keep going in this Europa League."

Reporter's view

Carlos Machado, Porto reporter

To follow