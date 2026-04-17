Europa League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times
Friday, April 17, 2026
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Braga face Freiburg while Nottingham Forest take on Aston Villa in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League semi-finals.
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Braga, Freiburg, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will bid for a place in the showpiece after reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.
Semi-final fixtures
First legs (Thursday 30 April)
Braga vs Freiburg
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Second legs (Thursday 7 May)
Freiburg vs Braga
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
All kick-off times 21:00 CET.
The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye.
Braga, Freiburg, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa now have their sights firmly set on reaching the showpiece after progressing from their quarter-final ties against Real Betis, Celta, Porto and Bologna respectively.