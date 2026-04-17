Europa League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

Braga, Freiburg, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will bid for a place in the showpiece after reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye.

Braga, Freiburg, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa now have their sights firmly set on reaching the showpiece after progressing from their quarter-final ties against Real Betis, Celta, Porto and Bologna respectively.