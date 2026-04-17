UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

Friday, April 17, 2026

Braga face Freiburg while Nottingham Forest take on Aston Villa in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

The UEFA Europa League semi-finals are set
The UEFA Europa League semi-finals are set

Braga, Freiburg, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will bid for a place in the showpiece after reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Semi-final fixtures

First legs (Thursday 30 April)
Braga vs Freiburg 
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Second legs (Thursday 7 May)
Freiburg vs Braga
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

All kick-off times 21:00 CET.

The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye.

Braga, Freiburg, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa now have their sights firmly set on reaching the showpiece after progressing from their quarter-final ties against Real Betis, Celta, Porto and Bologna respectively.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, April 17, 2026