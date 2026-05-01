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Europa League semi-finals: What to look out for in the second legs

Friday, May 1, 2026

The key subplots and standout statistics ahead of the UEFA Europa League semi-final deciders.

Braga's Mario Dorgeles, Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, Freiburg's Noah Atubolu and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins
Braga's Mario Dorgeles, Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, Freiburg's Noah Atubolu and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Nottingham Forest hold a slim edge as their all-English tie with Aston Villa concludes, while Freiburg look to bounce back from a late first-leg defeat to Braga in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second legs on Thursday 7 May.

We preview the deciders.

Second leg fixtures

Thursday 7th May
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Freiburg vs Braga
All kick-off times 21:00 CET

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

The story: "We know going to Villa Park, it's going to be a tough game," said Chris Wood, whose 71st-minute penalty gave Nottingham Forest control of the tie. Ending Aston Villa's run of nine successive Europa League victories, Vítor Pereira praised his proactive side's spirit after the 1-0 first-leg win: "I have the honour and the privilege to be the manager of these boys; they are fantastic."

A good way above Forest in the Premier League, Unai Emery's side have already beaten the Reds 3-1 this season, and Matty Cash is not short of belief: "There's loads of football still to play with our people at home."

"We are still in the game [...] the manager has said the game is nowhere near done," he added – with Unai Emery, the competition's most successful coach ever with four titles, offering further reason for that confidence.

The stat: The first leg was the first all‑English European semi‑final since the 2008/09 Champions League, when Manchester United defeated Arsenal 4-1 on aggregate.

Semi-final highlights: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Aston Villa

Freiburg vs Braga

The story: In their first European semi-final, Freiburg recovered after conceding early in Braga and had Noah Atubolu to thank for a superb first-half penalty save, only to suffer the late blow of a 92nd-minute winner in a keenly-contested 2-1 defeat.

"The start and the end were not good for us," said coach Julian Schuster, whose side have won all six of their home games in the campaign, adding: "We remain positive for the second leg. The team have the quality to come back. With our supporters behind us and playing at home, we have the confidence to deliver a better performance and win the second match."

Should Braga need belief, their run of eight straight successes in two-legged European ties should suffice. "We played a very good game with a lot of personality against a team that presses very high," said forward Pau Víctor, calling on his team-mates to repeat the trick if they are to reach the final. "We knew how to find the free man. We have a very good squad with players who can play in many positions and several options when someone is unavailable. We don't have indispensable players – that's our secret."

The stat: The first leg was Braga's 100th match in the Europa League proper – more than any other club.

Semi-final highlights: Braga 2-1 Freiburg

Europa League final: Istanbul

Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will stage the 2026 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 20 May 2026.

UEFA via Getty Images

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 1, 2026

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