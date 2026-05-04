Freiburg vs Braga Europa League semi-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Braga are set to travel to Freiburg for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadion am Wolfswinkel, Freiburg

What: Europa League semi-final second leg

Next: Final, Istanbul, Wednesday 20 May (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Having conceded early in the first leg, Freiburg equalised through their all-time leading scorer Vincenzo Grifo and kept themselves in contention with a penalty save before half-time, only to concede a winner in second-half added time. "We've made it difficult for ourselves because we lacked the energy at the end," said goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, but a one-goal deficit is not insurmountable. Indeed, Freiburg have won their last ten European home games, scoring 28 goals in the process and conceding just four.

Braga are well aware of their hosts' qualities at the Stadion am Wolfswinkel, but also quietly confident of their ability to spring another surprise as they aim to reach their second Europa League final, after succumbing to Porto in the all-Portuguese 2010/11 decider in Dublin (current Braga player João Moutinho was on the winning side in that game). Coach Carlos Vicens saw plenty of European success during his time as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City assistant, and his side have plenty of sting in their tail.

Semi-final highlights: Braga 2-1 Freiburg

Possible line-ups

Freiburg: Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanović

Braga: Horníček; Victor Gómez, Carvalho, Paulo Oliveira, Lagerbielke; Demir Ege Tıknaz, João Moutinho, Gorby; Zalazar, Pau Victor, Dorgeles

Form guide

Freiburg

Form: DLLLWW (most recent game first)

Latest: Freiburg 1-1 Wolfsburg, 03/05, German Bundesliga

Braga

Form: DWLWDW (most recent game first)

Latest: Braga 1-1 Estoril, 03/05, Portuguese First Division

Views from the camps

Julian Schuster, Freiburg coach: "The team has the quality to come back. With our supporters behind us and playing at home, we have the confidence to deliver a better performance and win the second match."

Maximilian Eggestein, Freiburg midfielder: "We were worthy of a draw [in the first leg]. We've repeatedly emphasised that it's half-time in the tie, whether we'd won or lost. We'll be ready for them at our stadium."

Carlos Vicens, Braga coach: "In Germany, Freiburg will try to turn it around and we will have to be ready to give a good performance again. The team will give everything to reach the final."

João Moutinho, Braga midfielder: "We know Freiburg are very strong at home. We need to keep the same spirit and the same belief we have shown so far."

Watch Igor Matanović's sensational Freiburg volley vs Celta

Reporter's view

Judith Tuffentsammer, match reporter

Freiburg's dream of a first European final is well and truly alive despite the first-leg defeat at Braga. They have been a force at home this season so far, winning all six matches while conceding only twice and scoring 14 goals, eight of them in the knockout stages. Braga, meanwhile, are just one step away from their second Europa League final and have everything in their own hands as they travel to Germany.