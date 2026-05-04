Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Europa League semi-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Nottingham Forest are set to travel to Aston Villa for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham

What: Europa League semi-final second leg

Next: Final, Istanbul, Wednesday 20 May (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

A 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Nottingham was not regarded as a major calamity in the Aston Villa campaign, and Unai Emery's immense experience in this competition will doubtless serve his side well as the tie is decided in Birmingham. The Villans have won their last nine European home fixtures, beat Forest 3-1 at Villa Park in January, and are very keen indeed to make it to their first major continental final in a generation.

The same goes for Forest, who have two European Cup triumphs (1978/79 and 1979/80) to Villa's one (1981/82). The Reds spent much of the campaign struggling in the Premier League, but have regained their footing since the arrival of Vítor Pereira in February. The Portuguese coach led Wolves to a 2-0 domestic home win against Villa in 2024/25, and (factoring in the first-leg result and a 1-1 draw in February 2025) has yet to lose a game against Villa.

Semi-final highlights: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Aston Villa

Possible line-ups

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendía; Watkins

Nottingham Forest: Ortega; Aina, Milenković, Morato, Williams; Hutchinson, Domínguez, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus; Wood

Form guide

Aston Villa

Form: LLLWWD (most recent game first)

Latest: Villa 1-2 Tottenham, 03/05, English Premier League

Nottingham Forest

Form: WWWWWD (most recent game first)

Latest: Chelsea 1-3 Forest, 04/05, English Premier League

Views from the camps

Matty Cash, Aston Villa defender: "I know we lost [the first leg] but it wasn't a bad result and there's loads of time to play. We'll stay calm, stick together. We know what we are about, we know how good we are at home and [Forest] will know it will be a completely different game."

Vítor Pereira, Nottingham Forest coach: "[Unai Emery] is a top manager. He has been with this team for a long time. We have been together for a short time. I'm very competitive and that's why I like to be here in the Premier League, competing with this kind of manager."

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest forward: "It's nice to have the advantage but we know going to Villa Park it's going to be a tough game. They're good at their place."

Aston Villa reaction: Matty Cash on first-leg defeat

Reporter's view

John Atkin, match reporter

It's advantage Forest. Vítor Pereira's side traverse England's Midlands with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Chris Wood's penalty last week, but they also carry with them the newfound assurance of a ten-game unbeaten run that has eased relegation fears. Villa have been running hot and cold in recent months, but European home games do seem to bring the best out of them: Unai Emery's men have won their last nine at Villa Park, including a 4-0 victory over Bologna last time out.