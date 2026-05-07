Freiburg 3-1 Braga (agg 4-3) highlights: Freiburg overturn away defeat to reach first Europa League final

Lukas Kübler's double and a sublime curling finish from Johan Manzambi helped Freiburg recover from last week's away defeat to beat ten-man Braga 4-3 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals and book their place in Istanbul for the first European final in the club's history.

Key moments 7' Braga's Mario Dorgeles sent off

19' Lukas Kübler forces in to level tie

41' Johan Manzambi curls Freiburg ahead on aggregate

72' Kübler makes it three with powerful header

79' Pau Víctor gives Braga hope

Match in brief: Freiburg fightback floors Braga

Freiburg had won all six of their previous home fixtures in the Europa League and knew they needed another victory to have a chance of overturning the 2-1 deficit from last week's game in Portugal.

As it happened: Freiburg 3-1 Braga

The balance of play quickly shifted towards Julian Schuster's side when Mario Dorgeles – the Braga hero of the first leg with his late winner off the bench – impeded Jan-Niklas Beste and was sent off with only seven minutes played.

Freiburg made the most of the numerical advantage to level the aggregate score when Lukas Kübler forced his way into the penalty area and bundled the ball in via the inside of the post for his first Europa League goal of the season – the 12th Freiburg player to find the net in the competition this term.

The German club then went ahead for the first time in the tie four minutes before half-time, Johan Manzambi's sweet curler found the top corner from outside the box. Braga almost hit back before the break, Victor Gómez denied by the post on the verge of half-time.

Johan Manzambi celebrates after putting Freiburg 2-0 up Getty Images

Freiburg came out for the second period looking for a third but had to wait until the 72nd minute as Kübler struck again with a powerful header from Vincenzo Grifo's free-kick.

Braga responded with 11 minutes remaining, Pau Víctor heading in at the far post from a set-piece routine to set up a tense finale. Despite a late surge from the visitors, Freiburg held on to claim a 4-3 aggregate win and reach only their second major final and first in Europe.

Judith Tuffentsammer, match reporter

What a fairytale for Freiburg – they're going to Istanbul! It's the club's first European final in what was already their best continental season in the team's history. Sealing their place in front of their own fans, with one of several living club icons in the squad scoring twice, is the icing on the cake. Braga have enjoyed a long and impressive European season, but it wasn't their night tonight.

Lukas Kübler scored his 17th and 18th Freiburg goals on his 238th appearance for the club. Getty Images

Reaction

Julian Schuster, Freiburg head coach: "I just feel so much incredible delight when I see people's faces. I believe the most important thing in moments like this is knowing exactly who you are. That's something we can all appreciate here. It's what the people in this region are about. We know we need absolutely everything to be able enjoy moments like this together."

Matthias Ginter, Freiburg defender: "We need to go on and take that final step. We've come so far. We just had the most important home game in the club's history. And now we've got the most important game in the club's history, which we obviously want to win."

Lukas Kübler, Freiburg defender: "It was so loud the whole game. The crowd carried us. The first goal was just about determination. And the second was a header. I've scored a few of them before and am happy the ball from Vincenzo Grifo was so brilliant. I then just had the timing and headed it in. Now we're in the final, we want to win the title."

Freiburg are into a first-ever UEFA competition final. Getty Images

Carlos Vicens, Braga head coach: "We showed a lot of character in both games. This team has shown through the season that we never stop believing, that when we fall down, rather than complaining, what we do is we stand up again and we keep fighting. We did it today. We showed a lot of personality as well, believing that it was possible. We created chances even with 10 men for so long. Credit to the lads for what they did, the effort that they showed and the image that they showed as a team competing throughout both games. At the same time, we have to congratulate Freiburg because they achieved the objective we couldn't."

João Moutinho, Braga captain: "We're proud of what we've accomplished this season, but it wasn't enough to reach the final. Congratulations to Freiburg."

Key stats

Freiburg are into their first UEFA competition final.

They become the 11th German club to reach the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final, a competition record; Aston Villa are the tenth different English team to make the decider.

Freiburg have won their last 11 home Europa League matches, equalling Sevilla's competition record from 2014 to 2016.

This was Braga’s 101st match in the Europa League (from the group stage/league phase to the final) – more than any other club.

Braga have now lost all three of their two-legged ties against German opposition.

Line-ups

Freiburg: Atubolu; Kübler (Makengo 79), Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Höfler; Beste (Ogbus 81), Manzambi, Grifo (Höler 90+1); Matanović

Braga: Horníček; Victor Gómez, Vitor Carvalho (Gabriel Moscardo 65), Paulo Oliveira, Lagerbielke; João Moutinho, Demir Ege Tıknaz (Gabri Martínez 76), Gorby; Dorgeles, Zalazar (Fran Navarro 65), Pau Víctor