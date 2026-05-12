UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Official Trophy Tour, driven by FlixBus, makes final stop in Birmingham

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Official Trophy Tour, driven by FlixBus, called in at Birmingham on Friday as the trophies were showcased in the heart of the city's Victoria Square.

Following Aston Villa's success on Thursday in reaching the Europa League final, supporters gathered throughout the afternoon and evening to celebrate European football and experience the trophies up close.

Transforming Birmingham city centre into a vibrant fan zone, FlixBus and UEFA brought together football, music and travel through the Out of Office, Into Europe experience. Fans had the opportunity to capture memorable photos with the silverware and take part in a range of interactive football and music-inspired challenges, reflecting the city's rich cultural and musical heritage.

Official ambassador Robert Pirès added star appeal to the occasion, meeting supporters, posing for photographs and creating memorable moments for fans throughout the day.

Official ambassador Robert Pirès on manoeuvres with the trophies Flixbus

The event also featured live musical performances, celebrating Birmingham's influence on the UK music scene and adding to the festival atmosphere in Victoria Square.

The Birmingham stop marked the final destination of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Official Trophy Tour, driven across Europe by FlixBus, following earlier events in Lyon and Bologna.

The trophies will now make their way to the Europa League final in Istanbul and the Conference League final in Leipzig.