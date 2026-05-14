Freiburg and Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League xG rankings

Freiburg face Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa League final in Istanbul on Wednesday 20 May, with both sides among the most clinical finishers in the competition, according to the xG stats, presented by Swissquote.

Which teams have been the most clinical finishers in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League?

Goals scored xG +/- Midtjylland 20 14.61 5.39 Aston Villa 28 22.94 5.06 Real Betis 20 15.22 4.78 Braga 23 18.73 4.27 Celta 22 18.24 3.76 Freiburg 25 21.92 3.08

Finalists Villa and Freiburg are the top scorers in the competition this season with 28 and 25 goals respectively, but according to the data it is Midtjylland – who reached the round of 16 – who have been the most efficient team.

Expected goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure how likely a shot is to be scored based on the circumstances when the player hits the ball. By these measures, Midtjylland should have scored 14.61 goals in this season's Europa League whereas in fact they scored 20 – 5.39 more than expected.

Villa follow closely behind with an xG of 22.94, meaning they have scored 5.06 more goals than expected, while Freiburg are in sixth place with an xG of 21.92, scoring 3.08 more goals than expected.

Who have been the most clinical finishers in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League?

Individual xG figures reflect the number of goals a player might be expected to score given the quality of the chances that fall to them. By that measure, Villa captain John McGinn leads the way in this season's Europa League. The midfielder's xG is just 1.18, meaning that he has scored 3.82 more goals than expected, with a total of five in the competition – a figure partly boosted by his two goals in the semi-finals against Nottingham Forest, which came from chances worth a combined xG of just 0.15.

Freiburg's most efficient player is Italian winger Vincenzo Grifo, who has also scored five goals but with an xG of 2.67, meaning he has scored 2.33 more goals than expected. His team-mate Yuito Suzuki isn't far behind with four goals and an xG of 1.75, meaning he's scored 2.25 more than expected.