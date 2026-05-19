Unai Emery interview: Aston Villa's Europa League specialist on his remarkable record and the Freiburg final challenge

When Unai Emery first arrived at Aston Villa in November 2022 with the team struggling down in 17th place in the English Premier League, he raised a few eyebrows by declaring: "My dream is to win a trophy."

Build-up: Freiburg vs Villa

Fast-forward three-and-a-half years and the decorated Spanish tactician - who has recently been called a "genius" by his striker Ollie Watkins - is just one game away from achieving that ambitious goal as his side prepare to face Freiburg in the Europa League final in Istanbul.

Sitting down with UEFA ahead of an unprecedented sixth Europa League showpiece as a coach, Emery discusses his remarkable relationship with the tournament, the difficulties he expects Freiburg to pose his side, and the rise of Villa under his guidance.

On his incredible European record

Unai Emery's Europa League love affair

I’m very grateful to be competing in Europe and it pushes me to demand a lot from myself. My first years in European football came with Valencia. That’s where I began to understand what Europe was about, what the demands of playing in Europe really meant, and it gave me a very important platform.

It means demands, gratitude, prestige. It’s a special place in football, beyond the domestic leagues or domestic cups you play in wherever you are. And I feel very comfortable competing in Europe.

On the importance of the Europa League

When you are not able to compete in the Champions League to fight for the title, the Europa League gives you another stage. And you have to want that competition, you have to feel it. I learned that at Sevilla. And how I pass that on to the players is very important.

It always gives you recognition, and it also gives you a global televised platform because when you play in Europe, reaching the quarter-finals, semi-finals or the final, you are seen all over the world. It is football which can be followed everywhere on television and reaches audiences through UEFA, and gives you a stage.

Being able to respond with your hard work, your demands, your desire, your ability to perform and to get the most out of it, and, in this case, being able to win trophies, which is so difficult, is something I try to pass on and try to make the teams I’ve managed feel that.

On the challenge of Freiburg

Aston Villa's road to the Europa League final

[They're] very competitive. They have a coach who instils a lot of intensity, and they have experienced players. It’s a style of football that relies heavily on talent and character; both qualities combine to produce good players, young ones, like Freiburg have, and veterans. I played against Freiburg with Sevilla 12 years ago and two of their players from that game are still there: (Matthias) Ginter and (Christian) Günter.

They’re having a very good season. Above all, they have a clear idea, a style that defines them very well. So, they are [in the final] because they deserve to be and because they are competing very well, because they have a great coach and because they have good players, and above all, a fantastic fanbase, and they are hungry.

On Villa's success

When I arrived here, I shared that my dream and goal was for us to play in Europe and to be able to qualify again — and we’re achieving that. We know that by continuing to compete and succeed, we’ll be able to connect with our fans.

Having won the European Cup 40 years ago, our fans are, once more, getting to experience a Europa League final. So, that excitement and motivation on the day in Istanbul is going to be special. We’re working hard so that our fans can enjoy it and, hopefully, we can bring them some joy.

This interview was conducted on 16 May 2026.