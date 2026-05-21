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2025/26 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season: Jones El-Abdellaoui strike tops Technical Observer Group selection

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Jones El-Abdellaoui, Miguel Rodriguez, Sandro Lauper and two Aston Villa efforts feature among the top ten goals of the 2025/26 Europa League season.

Watch the top ten 2025/26 Europa League goals

The top ten goals of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League campaign have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, with Jones El-Abdellaoui's spectacular volley for Celta against Ludogorets in the league phase taking top spot.

Utrecht winger Miguel Rodriguez's effort from halfway against Real Betis came in second and Sandro Lauper's thumping volley for Young Boys at Stuttgart was third, while two of Aston Villa's goals from their 3-0 final win against Freiburg also feature.

2025/26 Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Jones El-Abdellaoui (Ludogorets 3-2 Celta) – league phase, 27/11/2025

2 Miguel Rodriguez (Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht) – league phase, 27/11/2025

3 Sandro Lauper (Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys) – league phase, 29/01/2026

4 Tomi Horvat (Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz) – league phase, 23/10/2025

5 Emiliano Buendía (Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa) – final, 20/05/2026

6 Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk 2-1 Basel) – league phase, 27/11/2025

7 Youri Tielemans (Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa) – final, 20/05/2026

8 Fer López (Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta) – league phase, 29/01/2026

9 Darius Olaru (Basel 3-1 FCSB) – league phase, 06/11/2025

10 Igor Matanović (Celta 1-3 Freiburg) – quarter-finals, 16/04/2026

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 21, 2026

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