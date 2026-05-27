Emiliano Buendía tops fan vote for best goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendía has won the fan vote for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Tournament.
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Emiliano Buendía's stunner for Aston Villa in their 3-0 final win against Freiburg has been voted 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Tournament in a fan poll.
With his side already 1-0 up through Youri Tielemans' brilliant volley – a goal which came second in the poll – Buendía received the ball just outside the box before bending a wicked curling effort into the top corner with his left foot.
The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2025/26 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.
Fans' favourite goal of the 2025/26 Europa League
1 Emiliano Buendía (Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa) – final, 20/05/2026 (5th in panel's list)
2 Youri Tielemans (Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa) – final, 20/05/2026 (7th)
3 Miguel Rodriguez (Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht) – Matchday 5, 27/11/2025 (2nd)