Emiliano Buendía tops fan vote for best goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League

Emiliano Buendía's stunner for Aston Villa in their 3-0 final win against Freiburg has been voted 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Tournament in a fan poll.

With his side already 1-0 up through Youri Tielemans' brilliant volley – a goal which came second in the poll – Buendía received the ball just outside the box before bending a wicked curling effort into the top corner with his left foot.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2025/26 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2025/26 Europa League

1 Emiliano Buendía (Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa) – final, 20/05/2026 (5th in panel's list)

2 Youri Tielemans (Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa) – final, 20/05/2026 (7th)

3 Miguel Rodriguez (Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht) – Matchday 5, 27/11/2025 (2nd)