UEFA and DECATHLON unveil match balls for the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League and Conference League

UEFA and KIPSTA, DECATHLON's team sports brand, have unveiled the new official match balls of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League for the 2026/27 season.

A design inspired by energy waves

For the new season, the two balls — featuring the colours of their respective competitions — share similar graphic elements. The black stripes symbolise the road leading to the final and also echo the "energy waves" that define each competition's identity: sharp and angular for the Europa League, curved for the Conference League.

A long-term collaboration at the heart of European football

Launched during 2024/25, the partnership between UEFA and DECATHLON continues into the 2026/27 season as part of a long-term commitment. This collaboration continues to bring remarkable technical consistency to European competition.

On Europa League and Conference League pitches, KIPSTA balls more than ever embody the perfect combination of high performance, durability and accessibility. Through this renewed commitment, the brand reaffirms its ambition to promote football that is both fair and thrilling, from grassroots sport all the way to the professional elite.

Excellence at the heart of the game: industrial and on-field expertise

While the designs evolve for the new season, the technical standards remain uncompromising. KIPSTA official match balls are the result of an advanced development process combining cutting-edge industrial expertise with rigorous validation by professional players.

Designed, tested and developed in France at the Kipstadium — DECATHLON's team sports design centre located in Tourcoing — these balls are examined both in laboratories and in real match conditions. They are FIFA Quality Pro certified, the highest standard in world football.

Thanks to thermobonded panel technology (a seamless construction), they guarantee perfect spherical shape and superior durability. Featuring a textured microfibre foam component and specific embossing, they deliver enhanced playing feel and an extremely stable flight trajectory, meeting the expectations of both strikers and goalkeepers.

Quality, durability and accessibility: the same ball for everyone

True to its philosophy of making sport accessible to all, KIPSTA refuses to compromise between technical performance and price. The brand therefore offers exactly the same product to international stars and amateur club enthusiasts alike: the ball used by professionals is precisely the one every player will be able to purchase in stores for €79.99.

The official 2026/27 Europa League and Conference League balls are available from 11:00 CET on Tuesday 2 June in DECATHLON stores and on online platforms. To provide a fully immersive experience, the "replica" and "mini" versions will once again feature the same visual panel design as the official match ball, allowing everyone to share the same aesthetic on the pitch.