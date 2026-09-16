Europa League Matchday 1 highlights and round-up: Benfica, Sunderland, Lyon sparkle on opening night
Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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Benfica kicked off the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League with an impressive win at Milan, while Sunderland marked their return to Europe after a 53-year absence with victory against AZ Alkmaar.
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Benfica won at San Siro, Lyon prevailed in Brussels and European football made a triumphant return to Sunderland as the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League got under way on Wednesday.
We round up all the action.
Wednesday's results
Ararat-Armenia 1-4 Sparta Praha
Omonia 1-0 Celta
Milan 0-2 Benfica
Leverkusen 2-0 Celje
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0-0 GNK Dinamo
Olympiacos 2-1 Jagiellonia
Anderlecht 1-2 Lyon
Sturm Graz 0-0 Rennes
Sunderland 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
Milan 0-2 Benfica
Dodi Lukébakio's scintillating run and strike helped Benfica earn their first-ever win against Milan at the seventh attempt. After Jakub Kamiński surged inside to set up Lukébakio's first-half finish from outside the box, Georgiy Sudakov drilled a low long-range effort against a post for the Eagles.
Kamiński fired in emphatically from Souffian El Karouani's cross to double the visitors' advantage after the restart, Anatoliy Trubin's excellent full-stretch save preventing a shot by Milan substitute Christian Pulišić from setting up a tight finish.
Anderlecht 1-2 Lyon
Lyon were made to work for their win despite racing into an early two-goal lead. The Ligue 1 outfit looked in control when Noah Nartey's cool finish and Keito Nakamura's deflected strike put the visitors 2-0 up within 22 minutes, but Anderlecht's pressure paid off soon after the hour, Mihajlo Cvetković nodding in from Ali Maamar's pinpoint cross to set up a grandstand finish.
The hosts upped the intensity in search of a leveller, forcing Pavel Šulc to clear off the line from Andrew Omobamidele, but Paulo Fonseca's men held on for maximum points.
Sunderland 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
The Black Cats were back in Europe for the first time since 1973, and went close to taking the lead when Enzo Le Fée struck the post with a whipped effort in the first half.
The home side upped the pressure after the break and eventually took the lead as Le Fée converted from the spot. Both sides spurned efforts from close range, but Sunderland were able to hold on for the win.
Best of the rest
- Tobias Guddal scored the first and second goals of the 2026/27 Europa League as his Sparta Praha side kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 win against Ararat-Armenia in Yerevan.
- Jure Balkovec hit a late long-range winner as Omonia beat 2025/26 quarter-finalists Celta 1-0, the Cypriot side earning a first victory in the competition proper since December 2020.
- Europa League runners-up in 2023/24, Leverkusen kicked off with a 2-0 win at home against Celje, despite an inspired performance from visiting goalkeeper Žan-Luk Leban.
Thursday's games
OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim (18:45)
Levski Sofia vs Salzburg (18:45)
Beşiktaş vs Marseille
Celtic vs Ferencváros
Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznań
Viktoria Plzeň vs Union SG
Juventus vs N.E.C. Nijmegen
Lillestrøm vs Torreense
Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth
All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless stated