Europa League Matchday 1 highlights and round-up: Benfica, Sunderland, Lyon sparkle on opening night

Benfica won at San Siro, Lyon prevailed in Brussels and European football made a triumphant return to Sunderland as the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League got under way on Wednesday.

We round up all the action.

Europa League highlights: Milan 0-2 Benfica

Dodi Lukébakio's scintillating run and strike helped Benfica earn their first-ever win against Milan at the seventh attempt. After Jakub Kamiński surged inside to set up Lukébakio's first-half finish from outside the box, Georgiy Sudakov drilled a low long-range effort against a post for the Eagles.

Kamiński fired in emphatically from Souffian El Karouani's cross to double the visitors' advantage after the restart, Anatoliy Trubin's excellent full-stretch save preventing a shot by Milan substitute Christian Pulišić from setting up a tight finish.

Europa League highlights: Anderlecht 1-2 Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon were made to work for their win despite racing into an early two-goal lead. The Ligue 1 outfit looked in control when Noah Nartey's cool finish and Keito Nakamura's deflected strike put the visitors 2-0 up within 22 minutes, but Anderlecht's pressure paid off soon after the hour, Mihajlo Cvetković nodding in from Ali Maamar's pinpoint cross to set up a grandstand finish.

The hosts upped the intensity in search of a leveller, forcing Pavel Šulc to clear off the line from Andrew Omobamidele, but Paulo Fonseca's men held on for maximum points.

Europa League highlights: Sunderland 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

The Black Cats were back in Europe for the first time since 1973, and went close to taking the lead when Enzo Le Fée struck the post with a whipped effort in the first half.

The home side upped the pressure after the break and eventually took the lead as Le Fée converted from the spot. Both sides spurned efforts from close range, but Sunderland were able to hold on for the win.

Best of the rest