Europa League Matchday 3 highlights and round-up: Bournemouth beat Milan, Beşiktaş and Palace draw thriller

Dead-ball brilliance helped Bournemouth beat Milan, Crystal Palace played out a thrilling draw in Istanbul and Nick Woltemade was on target for Juventus on UEFA Europa League Matchday 3.

We round up all the action.

Europa League highlights: Bournemouth 3-0 Milan

Dead-ball perfection helped Bournemouth move to three wins from three in the league phase. Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier converted first-half penalties either side of a Mike Maignan red card to put the Cherries in charge, with little to trouble Michele Di Gregorio in the home goal.

Marco Rose's side remained energetic after the break but had to stay patient for a third, Ryan Christie and Adrien Truffert threatening before Amine Adli's sublime free-kick crowned a memorable night with six minutes left.

Europa League highlights: Beşiktaş 2-2 Crystal Palace

Beşiktaş and Crystal Palace shared the points after an enthralling affair in Istanbul. Wilfred Ndidi fired the hosts ahead, finishing from Salih Özcan's superb assist on the stroke of half-time, but Palace quickly turned the game around.

Emerging on the front foot after the break, the Eagles scored twice in a five-minute burst through Yeremy Pino and a wonder strike from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Beşiktaş responded well with substitute Junior Olaitan finding the leveller on 73 minutes and held on for a point despite the dismissal of Ümit Akdağ four minutes later.

Europa League highlights: Juventus 2-2 Rennes

Juventus preserved their unbeaten record as Nick Woltemade's penalty rescued a draw against Rennes. On maximum points after two matches, the hosts got off to a dream start when Zeki Çelik converted from a Woltemade assist inside five minutes.

The Rennes response was strong – Musa Al-Taamari finishing from close range on 15 minutes before Boulaye Dia converted from the spot with half-time approaching – but their efforts were enough only for a draw after Woltemade struck his third of the campaign with 66 minutes played.

Europa League highlights: Lech Poznań 1-1 Sunderland

Lech Poznań secured their first point after fighting back against Sunderland, who remain unbeaten, in the second half. The Black Cats took a second-minute lead when 21-year-old striker Timur Tutierov headed in after Nilson Angulo's smart interception and almost doubled their lead as Malick Fofana struck woodwork later in the half.

Denied by a fine Robin Roefs double save in the opening period, Lech got their leveller from a fine Leo Bengtsson finish in the 70th minute. Both sides came close before the final whistle blew, Roefs making two more crucial stops before Chris Rigg's curler flew narrowly over.

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