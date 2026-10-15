Europa League Matchday 2 highlights and round-up: Benfica and Bournemouth cruise, Lyon pip Crystal Palace and Sunderland win late

Benfica and Bournemouth impressed against Celtic and Sturm Graz, Lyon won a five-goal thriller against Crystal Palace and Sunderland left it late against Torreense on UEFA Europa League Matchday 2.

We round up the action.

Europa League Highlights: Benfica 4-1 Celtic

Three first-half goals helped Benfica on the way to a 4-1 victory over Celtic. Jhon Durán started proceedings by chipping in a Panenka penalty and squeezed a finish in at the near post either side of Alexander Bah's volley.

The visitors, who hit the woodwork three times, got one back when Camilo Durán headed in Haissem Hassan's cross but Benfica had the final word as Vangelis Pavlidis found the net with a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

Europa League Highlights: Bournemouth 3-0 Sturm Graz

Bournemouth clinched a memorable victory in their maiden European home fixture thanks to a dominant display. Marco Rose's men attacked from the off, Marcus Tavernier hitting the outside of the post with a curling effort before Evanilson's spectacular looping header put the hosts ahead with half-time approaching.

Sturm Graz midfielder Jürgen Heil smacked the frame of the goal with a fierce strike shortly after the hour, but the home side sealed maximum points for the second matchday running when substitute Rayan prodded in following a corner, with Álvaro Rodríguez adding the gloss via a late penalty.

Europa League highlights: Lyon 3-2 Crystal Palace

Lyon had the better of the first half in Décines and led 2-0 at the break, Corentin Tolisso's reaction finish securing an early lead before Ernest Nuamah converted from Keito Nakamura's set-up in added time.

Palace made a spirited start to the second half and climbed within one when Yeremy Pino capped a clever set-piece routine on 50 minutes but Pavel Šulc’s flicked finish set them back before Daichi Kamada converted on 81 minutes. The Eagles came close to a late leveller through Chris Richards but Dominik Greif was equal to the centre-back's header.

Europa League highlights: Torreense 1-2 Sunderland

Noah Sadiki's crisp finish sealed the Black Cats' comeback against the Portuguese second-tier side Torreense in Leiria. The hosts took the lead in spectacular fashion when centre-back Volnei Feltes powered in from distance after surging forward from just inside his own half with 36 minutes played.

Régis Le Bris' men then threw everything at their opponents, with Lucas Paes thwarting Nilson Angulo in style, and eventually got their breakthrough: Jules Ahoka planting a downward header in from Nordi Mukiele's delivery. Sadiki capped the turnaround in added time, firing a fine half-volley into the net from Granit Xhaka's lay-off.

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