Europa League Matchday 4 highlights and round-up: Ferencváros triumphant in Milan, Bournemouth and Celtic earn comeback wins

Lenny Joseph starred in Ferencváros' win at Milan and European debutants Bournemouth earned a substitute-inspired comeback triumph in Prague, as both sides maintained perfect records alongside league phase leaders Benfica.

Meanwhile, GNK Dinamo earned victory at Sunderland and Celtic pulled off a dramatic late victory at home.

We round up all the action.

Europa League highlights: Milan 0-2 Ferencváros

Lenny Joseph struck twice as Ferencváros made it four wins from four with a stunning victory at Stadio San Siro. Milan's 21-year-old goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani initially kept the hosts in the game on his full debut, making five saves to deny Joseph alone.

But the striker got the breakthrough early in the second half, pouncing to slot in before sprinting clear on the break to add a second. The visitors' Bamidele Yusuf was sent off late on, but Milan could not profit and remain on three points after four matches.

Europa League highlights: Sparta Praha 1-3 Bournemouth

Bournemouth came from behind through goals from three second-half substitutes to maintain their perfect record in their debut European campaign.

Ebrima Singhateh's superb solo goal put the hosts ahead, before Lewis Cook's penalty hit the post and Sparta's Tobias Guddal was dismissed before half-time.

Tyler Adams came off the bench after the interval and pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box to equalise. Two fellow substitutes completed the late turnaround, Evanilson weaving through the resilient Sparta defence to score and Rayan hitting his third goal of the campaign from distance.

Europa League highlights: Celtic 3-2 Beşiktaş

Callum Osmand and Camilo Durán came off the bench to score the goals that gave Celtic their first points of the Europa League campaign as the hosts came from behind to beat Beşiktaş.

Neither side had a shot on target in the first half, but Junior Olaitan opened the scoring after reacting quickest when Sam Johnstone saved his penalty.

Substitutes Osmand and Durán put Celtic ahead before Orkun Kökçü's stunning effort seemingly rescued a point for the visitors, only for Durán to strike again late on to seal victory.

Highlights: Sunderland 0-2 GNK Dinamo

Fine strikes from Luka Stojković and Dion Beljo ended the Black Cats' unbeaten start to the league phase.

Stojković volleyed the visitors ahead in style midway through the first half before turning provider for Beljo to lift a finish beyond Robin Roefs with half-time approaching.

Régis Le Bris' men pressed to cut the deficit after the interval, Kevin Danso hooking an effort onto the top of the bar and visiting goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski spreading himself well to deny Brian Brobbey, but could not find a way back into the match.

Best of the rest