Europa League Matchday 4 highlights and round-up: Ferencváros triumphant in Milan, Bournemouth and Celtic earn comeback wins
Thursday, November 5, 2026
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Bournemouth, Celtic and Ferencváros were among the winning sides on an action-packed Matchday 4.
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Lenny Joseph starred in Ferencváros' win at Milan and European debutants Bournemouth earned a substitute-inspired comeback triumph in Prague, as both sides maintained perfect records alongside league phase leaders Benfica.
Meanwhile, GNK Dinamo earned victory at Sunderland and Celtic pulled off a dramatic late victory at home.
We round up all the action.
Matchday 4 results
Milan 0-2 Ferencváros
Sparta Praha 1-3 Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 1-1 Hoffenheim
Lillestrøm 0-1 Viktoria Plzeň
N.E.C. Nijmegen 3-1 Omonia
Levski Sofia 1-0 Jagiellonia
Real Sociedad 1-1 Lyon
Anderlecht 2-0 Salzburg
Rennes 0-0 Olympiacos
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Juventus
Leverkusen 0-1 Marseille
Celtic 3-2 Beşiktaş
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0-2 OFI Crete
Celta 1-2 Union SG
Torreense 3-2 Ararat-Armenia
Sturm Graz 2-3 Celje
Benfica 3-1 Lech Poznań
Sunderland 0-2 GNK Dinamo
Milan 0-2 Ferencváros
Lenny Joseph struck twice as Ferencváros made it four wins from four with a stunning victory at Stadio San Siro. Milan's 21-year-old goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani initially kept the hosts in the game on his full debut, making five saves to deny Joseph alone.
But the striker got the breakthrough early in the second half, pouncing to slot in before sprinting clear on the break to add a second. The visitors' Bamidele Yusuf was sent off late on, but Milan could not profit and remain on three points after four matches.
Sparta Praha 1-3 Bournemouth
Bournemouth came from behind through goals from three second-half substitutes to maintain their perfect record in their debut European campaign.
Ebrima Singhateh's superb solo goal put the hosts ahead, before Lewis Cook's penalty hit the post and Sparta's Tobias Guddal was dismissed before half-time.
Tyler Adams came off the bench after the interval and pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box to equalise. Two fellow substitutes completed the late turnaround, Evanilson weaving through the resilient Sparta defence to score and Rayan hitting his third goal of the campaign from distance.
Celtic 3-2 Beşiktaş
Callum Osmand and Camilo Durán came off the bench to score the goals that gave Celtic their first points of the Europa League campaign as the hosts came from behind to beat Beşiktaş.
Neither side had a shot on target in the first half, but Junior Olaitan opened the scoring after reacting quickest when Sam Johnstone saved his penalty.
Substitutes Osmand and Durán put Celtic ahead before Orkun Kökçü's stunning effort seemingly rescued a point for the visitors, only for Durán to strike again late on to seal victory.
Sunderland 0-2 GNK Dinamo
Fine strikes from Luka Stojković and Dion Beljo ended the Black Cats' unbeaten start to the league phase.
Stojković volleyed the visitors ahead in style midway through the first half before turning provider for Beljo to lift a finish beyond Robin Roefs with half-time approaching.
Régis Le Bris' men pressed to cut the deficit after the interval, Kevin Danso hooking an effort onto the top of the bar and visiting goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski spreading himself well to deny Brian Brobbey, but could not find a way back into the match.
Best of the rest
- Teun Koopmeiners struck on his return to his old club as Juventus got one over his brother Peer’s AZ Alkmaar side with a 2-1 win.
- Benfica survived a late scare to maintain their perfect league phase record, beating a Lech Poznań side that finished strongly in Lisbon.
- A fine finish from Corentin Tolisso ensured the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw between Real Sociedad and Lyon.
- Daichi Kamada scored a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a point for ten-man Crystal Palace and deny Hoffenheim their first victory over English opposition.
Matchday 5 (26 November)
18:45 CET kick-offs
Beşiktaş vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Salzburg vs Ararat-Armenia
Viktoria Plzeň vs Benfica
GNK Dinamo vs Leverkusen
Olympiacos vs Milan
Marseille vs Levski Sofia
Union SG vs Lech Poznań
Celta vs Bournemouth
21:00 CET kick-offs
Sparta Praha vs AZ Alkmaar
Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad
Ferencváros vs Celje
Juventus vs Omonia
N.E.C. Nijmegen vs Rennes
OFI Crete vs Anderlecht
Lyon vs Lillestrøm
Torreense vs Celtic
Sunderland vs Jagiellonia
Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz