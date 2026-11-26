Europa League Matchday 5 highlights and round-up: Bournemouth stay perfect, Milan and Juventus win from behind
Thursday, November 26, 2026
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There were goals and talking points aplenty during the UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 games on Thursday.
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Ten-man Bournemouth made it five wins out of five with victory at Celta while Italian giants Milan and Juventus both came from behind to claim important wins.
We round up all the UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 action from Thursday.
Matchday 5 results
Beşiktaş 2-1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Salzburg 2-0 Ararat-Armenia
Viktoria Plzeň 4-0 Benfica
GNK Dinamo 0-2 Leverkusen
Olympiacos 2-4 Milan
Marseille 1-0 Levski Sofia
Union SG 2-2 Lech Poznań
Celta 1-2 Bournemouth
Sparta Praha 2-4 AZ Alkmaar
Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Sociedad
Ferencváros 0-0 Celje
Juventus 4-1 Omonia
N.E.C. Nijmegen 3-1 Rennes
OFI Crete 1-3 Anderlecht
Lyon 0-0 Lillestrøm
Torreense 1-2 Celtic
Sunderland 1-1 Jagiellonia
Hoffenheim 3-1 Sturm Graz
Olympiacos 2-4 Milan
A starring display by Omari Hutchinson inspired Milan to recover from a 2-0 deficit and triumph in Athens. Olympiacos had looked on course to stretch their unbeaten start in the league phase when a first-half Mike Maignan own goal was followed by a thumping João Silva finish just after the break.
But Hutchinson bent in after a superb solo run from inside his own half to offer the Rossoneri hope before the English winger crossed for Alphadjo Cisse to head in at the back post and then repeated the trick for Christian Pulišić to score a sweet volley. Diego Moreira struck on the break in stoppage time to seal Milan's first-ever win away to Greek opponents.
Celta 1-2 Bournemouth
Ten-player Bournemouth came from behind to stay perfect and become just the fifth club to win their first five UEFA competition matches. Celta took the lead through Iago Aspas, whose spectacular overhead kick was saved by Michele Di Gregorio shortly before the 39-year-old curled in a fine strike off the inside of a post.
Bafodé Diakité's dismissal put Bournemouth at a numerical disadvantage, but they equalised early in the second half when Amine Adli found Álvaro Rodríguez to nod in. Substitute Rayan completed the turnaround by sweeping in his fourth goal of the campaign.
Juventus 4-1 Omonia
Andrea Cambiaso's spectacular equaliser spurred Juventus on to a comprehensive win in Turin. Ľubomír Šatka nodded Omonia in front from a corner but Cambiaso curled in from distance and Jeff Ekhator struck from inside the box as the hosts earned a half-time advantage.
In a dominant second-half display, Juve extended their lead when Francisco Conceição slotted in after his initial shot was saved by Thomas Kaminski and scored a fourth through Jeremie Boga's rising finish from the edge of the box.
Best of the rest
- Viktoria Plzeň ended Benfica's 100% record in style with a thumping 4-0 win. Patrik Hrošovský hit a fine half-volley to open the scoring before Prince Adu fired in a second and Christophe Kabongo netted either side of half-time.
- Dwight McNeil's first goal for Crystal Palace sealed a dramatic late win – and Thomas Frank's first as Palace coach – against Real Sociedad. Mamadou Sarr had put the visitors ahead halfway through the second half before Jon Martín's dismissal allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to equalise from the spot and McNeil came off the bench to turn home.
- Camilo Durán's decisive strike settled a close contest with Torreense as Celtic made it back-to-back wins in the Europa League. The visitors went ahead early when Jota’s well-worked cross was inadvertently turned in by Javi Vázquez but Torreense hit back through Dany Jean. Martin O'Neill's substitutes proved decisive as James Forrest's cross was expertly headed home by Durán for his third goal of the competition.
Matchday 6 (10 December)
18:45 CET kick-offs
AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz
Ararat-Armenia vs N.E.C. Nijmegen
Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Juventus
Jagiellonia vs Crystal Palace
Marseille vs Celta
Omonia vs Celtic
Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim
Rennes vs GNK Dinamo
Celje vs Olympiacos
21:00 CET kick-offs
Milan vs Sunderland
Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzeň
Leverkusen vs Beşiktaş
Salzburg vs Sparta Praha
Lech Poznań vs Ferencváros
Lyon vs Union SG
Levski Sofia vs Lillestrøm
Real Sociedad vs Torreense
Benfica vs OFI Crete