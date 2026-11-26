Ten-man Bournemouth made it five wins out of five with victory at Celta while Italian giants Milan and Juventus both came from behind to claim important wins.

We round up all the UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 action from Thursday.

Europa League highlights: Olympiacos 2-4 Milan

A starring display by Omari Hutchinson inspired Milan to recover from a 2-0 deficit and triumph in Athens. Olympiacos had looked on course to stretch their unbeaten start in the league phase when a first-half Mike Maignan own goal was followed by a thumping João Silva finish just after the break.

But Hutchinson bent in after a superb solo run from inside his own half to offer the Rossoneri hope before the English winger crossed for Alphadjo Cisse to head in at the back post and then repeated the trick for Christian Pulišić to score a sweet volley. Diego Moreira struck on the break in stoppage time to seal Milan's first-ever win away to Greek opponents.

Europa League Highlights: Celta 1-2 Bournemouth

Ten-player Bournemouth came from behind to stay perfect and become just the fifth club to win their first five UEFA competition matches. Celta took the lead through Iago Aspas, whose spectacular overhead kick was saved by Michele Di Gregorio shortly before the 39-year-old curled in a fine strike off the inside of a post.

Bafodé Diakité's dismissal put Bournemouth at a numerical disadvantage, but they equalised early in the second half when Amine Adli found Álvaro Rodríguez to nod in. Substitute Rayan completed the turnaround by sweeping in his fourth goal of the campaign.

Europa League Highlights: Juventus 4-1 Omonia

Andrea Cambiaso's spectacular equaliser spurred Juventus on to a comprehensive win in Turin. Ľubomír Šatka nodded Omonia in front from a corner but Cambiaso curled in from distance and Jeff Ekhator struck from inside the box as the hosts earned a half-time advantage.

In a dominant second-half display, Juve extended their lead when Francisco Conceição slotted in after his initial shot was saved by Thomas Kaminski and scored a fourth through Jeremie Boga's rising finish from the edge of the box.

Best of the rest