Europa League group stage records and statistics

2019/20 is Lazio's eighth #UEL group campaign, matching Salzburg's record

Including the UEFA Cup group stage, AZ have now reached this level for the tenth time



Six debutants this season (Espanyol, Wolves, Olexandriya, LASK, Wolfsberg, Ferencváros) takes the number of sides to have graced the #UEL group stage to 213

Wolves are the 15th different English side in Europa League group stage

Rangers are the only side to have made it from the Europa League first qualifying round to the group stage this season

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES ONLY. UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE IS 2009/10 ONWARDS, UEFA CUP IS 2004/05 ONWARDS

Most group appearances by club (UEFA Europa League only)

8: Salzburg, Lazio*

7: Dynamo Kyiv*, FCSB, København*, PAOK, PSV Eindhoven*, Rapid Wien, Sporting CP*, Villarreal

6: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, AZ Alkmaar*, Beşiktaş*, Celtic*, Club Brugge, Partizan*, Rosenborg*, Sparta Praha, Standard Liège*, Young Boys*

Most group appearances by club (including UEFA Cup)

10: AZ Alkmaar*

9: Beşiktaş*, Club Brugge, FCSB, København*, Lazio*, Partizan*, Sevilla*, Villarreal

8: Basel*, Braga*, Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Praha, PAOK, Salzburg, Sporting CP*, Standard Liège*, Tottenham Hotspur

7: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, Austria Wien, Dynamo Kyiv*, PSV Eindhoven*, Rapid Wien, Rosenborg*, Zenit

Most points (UEFA Europa League only)

101: Salzburg

75: Lazio*, Villarreal

Most points (including UEFA Cup)

101: Salzburg

93: Villarreal

88: Tottenham Hotspur

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)

87: Salzburg

74: Villarreal

67: Lazio

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)

89: Villarreal

87: Salzburg

78: Zenit

UEFA Europa League group masters Salzburg ©Getty Images

Most qualifications from group stage (UEFA Europa League only)

7: Villarreal

6: Lazio, Salzburg

5: Anderlecht, Athletic Club

Most group stage first places (UEFA Europa League only)

5: Salzburg

Record margin of victory

Standard Liège 1-7 Athletic Club (16/12/2004)

Bayern München 6-0 Aris (19/12/2007)

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)

Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)

Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)

Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)

Single season (UEFA Europa League only)

Most points

18: Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17), Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19)

Biggest group-winning margin

11: Zenit (2010/11), Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest points to qualify

7: Anderlecht (2010/11), Napoli (2010/11), Maribor (2013/14), Dnipro (2014/15), Midtjylland (2015/16), Krasnodar (2016/17)

Most points without going through

10: Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19), Standard Liège (2018/19)

Most goals scored in a group

22: Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest goals conceded in a group

1: Standard Liège (2011/12), Salzburg (2017/18)

Fulham went to the 2011/12 group stage from the first qualifying round ©Getty Images

Teams progressing to group stage from UEFA Europa League first qualifying round

Fulham (2011/12), Rosenborg (2012/13, 2015/16), Twente (2012/13), Tromsø (2013/14), Gabala (2015/16, 2016/17), Crvena zvezda (2017/18), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2016/17, 2017/18), Skënderbeu (2017/18), Apollon Limassol (2018/19), København (2018/19), Rangers (2018/19, 2019/20), Sarpsborg (2018/19)

Most group stage appearances (UEFA Europa League only)

36: Andreas Ulmer

35: Jeremain Lens*, Mario Sonnleitner



Most group stage appearances (including UEFA Cup)

38: Dimitris Salpingidis

36: Jeremain Lens*, Andreas Ulmer

35: Atiba Hutchinson*, Mario Sonnleitner

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)

18: Aritz Aduriz

14: Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)

18: Aritz Aduriz

15: Jermain Defoe

Most goals in single game

5: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (UEFA Europa League only)

33: Italy*

31: Spain*

30: Germany*

27: England*

26: Netherlands*

25: France*

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (including UEFA Cup)

48: Spain*

47: Germany*

45: Italy*

43: France*

42: Netherlands*



Most different national representatives (UEFA Europa League only)

17: Germany

15: England*

14: Italy

12: Portugal

11: France, Spain*

Most different national representatives (including UEFA Cup)

20: England*, Germany

16: France, Italy

15: Spain

Nations never represented (UEFA Europa League only)

Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

Nations never represented (including UEFA Cup)

Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

*Includes 2019/20

**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14

