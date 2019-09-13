Europa League group stage records and statistics
Friday 13 September 2019
Article summary
AZ will break new ground, and Lazio are equalling Salzburg's mark: all the group records.
Article top media content
Article body
Key facts
- 2019/20 is Lazio's eighth #UEL group campaign, matching Salzburg's record
- Including the UEFA Cup group stage, AZ have now reached this level for the tenth time
- Six debutants this season (Espanyol, Wolves, Olexandriya, LASK, Wolfsberg, Ferencváros) takes the number of sides to have graced the #UEL group stage to 213
- Wolves are the 15th different English side in Europa League group stage
- Rangers are the only side to have made it from the Europa League first qualifying round to the group stage this season
ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES ONLY. UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE IS 2009/10 ONWARDS, UEFA CUP IS 2004/05 ONWARDS
Clubs
Most group appearances by club (UEFA Europa League only)
8: Salzburg, Lazio*
7: Dynamo Kyiv*, FCSB, København*, PAOK, PSV Eindhoven*, Rapid Wien, Sporting CP*, Villarreal
6: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, AZ Alkmaar*, Beşiktaş*, Celtic*, Club Brugge, Partizan*, Rosenborg*, Sparta Praha, Standard Liège*, Young Boys*
Most group appearances by club (including UEFA Cup)
10: AZ Alkmaar*
9: Beşiktaş*, Club Brugge, FCSB, København*, Lazio*, Partizan*, Sevilla*, Villarreal
8: Basel*, Braga*, Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Praha, PAOK, Salzburg, Sporting CP*, Standard Liège*, Tottenham Hotspur
7: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, Austria Wien, Dynamo Kyiv*, PSV Eindhoven*, Rapid Wien, Rosenborg*, Zenit
Most points (UEFA Europa League only)
101: Salzburg
75: Lazio*, Villarreal
Most points (including UEFA Cup)
101: Salzburg
93: Villarreal
88: Tottenham Hotspur
Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
87: Salzburg
74: Villarreal
67: Lazio
Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
89: Villarreal
87: Salzburg
78: Zenit
Most qualifications from group stage (UEFA Europa League only)
7: Villarreal
6: Lazio, Salzburg
5: Anderlecht, Athletic Club
Most group stage first places (UEFA Europa League only)
5: Salzburg
Record margin of victory
Standard Liège 1-7 Athletic Club (16/12/2004)
Bayern München 6-0 Aris (19/12/2007)
FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)
Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)
Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)
Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)
Single season (UEFA Europa League only)
Most points
18: Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17), Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19)
Biggest group-winning margin
11: Zenit (2010/11), Napoli (2015/16)
Fewest points to qualify
7: Anderlecht (2010/11), Napoli (2010/11), Maribor (2013/14), Dnipro (2014/15), Midtjylland (2015/16), Krasnodar (2016/17)
Most points without going through
10: Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19), Standard Liège (2018/19)
Most goals scored in a group
22: Napoli (2015/16)
Fewest goals conceded in a group
1: Standard Liège (2011/12), Salzburg (2017/18)
Teams progressing to group stage from UEFA Europa League first qualifying round
Fulham (2011/12), Rosenborg (2012/13, 2015/16), Twente (2012/13), Tromsø (2013/14), Gabala (2015/16, 2016/17), Crvena zvezda (2017/18), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2016/17, 2017/18), Skënderbeu (2017/18), Apollon Limassol (2018/19), København (2018/19), Rangers (2018/19, 2019/20), Sarpsborg (2018/19)
Players
Most group stage appearances (UEFA Europa League only)
36: Andreas Ulmer
35: Jeremain Lens*, Mario Sonnleitner
Most group stage appearances (including UEFA Cup)
38: Dimitris Salpingidis
36: Jeremain Lens*, Andreas Ulmer
35: Atiba Hutchinson*, Mario Sonnleitner
Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
18: Aritz Aduriz
14: Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu
Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
18: Aritz Aduriz
15: Jermain Defoe
Most goals in single game
5: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)
Nations
Most campaigns by nations' clubs (UEFA Europa League only)
33: Italy*
31: Spain*
30: Germany*
27: England*
26: Netherlands*
25: France*
Most campaigns by nations' clubs (including UEFA Cup)
48: Spain*
47: Germany*
45: Italy*
43: France*
42: Netherlands*
Most different national representatives (UEFA Europa League only)
17: Germany
15: England*
14: Italy
12: Portugal
11: France, Spain*
Most different national representatives (including UEFA Cup)
20: England*, Germany
16: France, Italy
15: Spain
Nations never represented (UEFA Europa League only)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**
Nations never represented (including UEFA Cup)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**
*Includes 2019/20
**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14
Last updated: 11/09/19