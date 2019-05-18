All you need to know: UEFA Europa League final

Who will contest the final?

Chelsea are taking on Arsenal in an all-English final; the sides' only past UEFA competition meeting came in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the Blues winning 3-2 on aggregate.

When does it take place?

The game will be played on Wednesday 29 May, kicking off at 21:00CET (11pm local time!). For the first time it takes place just four days before the UEFA Champions League final, ensuring it comes after the end of the domestic season.

Can I still buy tickets?

Yes, but be quick. Tickets start at €30 and are available here.

Who are the 'home' team?

The winners of the Frankfurt/Chelsea tie are the nominal home team as a result of a draw made for administrative purposes back in March. Both sides may wear their first-choice colours but if there is a clash then the club designated as the away team (i.e. Arsenal/Valencia) must don an alternative kit.

Where is it being played?

For the first time a major UEFA title will be decided in Azerbaijan as the Baku Olympic Stadium stages this showpiece. The venue, opened in 2015, will also host three games at UEFA EURO 2020.

The stadium has a capacity of nearly 70,000 and anywhere near that figure would break the one-off final record for the competition of 62,000, set when Parma played Marseille in Moscow in 1999.

Is there VAR?

This will be the first UEFA Europa League fixture to use the video assistant referee (VAR) system. A fourth substitution will be permitted for each side if the final goes to extra time.

Who's the final referee?

The refereeing team in Baku will be as follows:



Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)

Assistant Referees: Filippo Meli, Lorenzo Manganelli (Italy)

Fourth official: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)

VAR Assistants: Marco Guida (Italy), Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Offside VAR: Paweł Sokolnicki (Poland)

What does the winner get?

The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest of all UEFA silverware. To make things extra interesting, it comes without handles. There are 40 medals for players and staff. Then there is the not-insignificant matter of a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

How can I watch the final?

The full list of global UEFA Europa League broadcast partners is available here.

