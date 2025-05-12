Europa League final records: Biggest wins, oldest scorers, youngest players, highest attendance

Unless stated otherwise, statistics cover the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since 1997/98, when the first one-off final was played at a neutral venue. Until then, the final had been a two-legged affair, with teams playing home and away.



Biggest Europa League final win

Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough (2006)

Most goals in a Europa League final



9 – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)

Fewest goals in a Europa League final



0 – Sevilla vs Benfica (2014), Galatasaray vs Arsenal (2000)

Europa League final hat-tricks



Ademola Lookman – Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen (﻿2024)

Jupp Heynckes hit a hat-trick for Mönchengladbach in their first-leg win at home to Twente in 1975.

Oldest scorer in a Europa League final

Gary McAllister – 36 years 142 days – Liverpool vs Alavés (2001)

Oldest winner in a Europa League final

Amedeo Carboni – 39 years 43 days – Valencia vs Marseille (2004)

Oldest player in a Europa League final

Allan McGregor – 40 years 107 days – Frankfurt vs Rangers (2022)

Youngest scorer in a Europa League final

Vágner Love – 20 years 341 days – Sporting CP vs CSKA Moskva (2005)

Youngest winner in a Europa League final

Yeremy Pino – 18 years 218 days – ﻿Villarreal vs Man United (2021)

Youngest player in a Europa League final

Matthijs de Ligt – 17 years 285 days – Ajax vs Man United (2017)

Fastest goal in a Europa League final

3 minutes – Markus Babbel – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)

Latest goal in a Europa League final

116 minutes – Diego Forlán – Atlético 2-1 Fulham (2010)

116 minutes – Delfí Geli og – Alavés 4-5 Liverpool (2001)

Most goals in Europa League finals (player)

3 – Radamel Falcao (2011, 2012)

3 – Ademola Lookman (﻿2024)

Europa League final penalty shoot-outs

2023 Sevilla 4-1 Roma (1-1 aet)

2022 Frankfurt 5-4 Rangers (1-1 aet)

2021 Villarreal 11-10 Man United (1-1 aet)

2014 Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet)

2007 Sevilla 3-1 Espanyol (2-2 aet)

2000 Galatasaray 4-1 Arsenal (0-0 aet)

Europa League finals decided in extra time

2010 Atlético 2-1 Fulham

2009 Shakhtar 2-1 Bremen

2003 Porto 3-2 Celtic

2001 Liverpool 5-4 Alavés

Biggest Europa League final attendance

61,000 – Parma vs Marseille at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1999)

All-time records since 1971/72

Most Europa League/UEFA Cup finals



7 – Sevilla

5 – Inter

Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final wins (club)

7 – Sevilla

3 – Inter

3 – Liverpool

3 – Juventus

3 – Atlético

Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final defeats (club)

3 – Benfica (1983, 2013, 2014)

3 – Marseille (1999, 2004, 2018)

Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final wins (player)

5 – José Antonio Reyes – Atlético (2010, 2012), Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)

Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final wins (coach)

4 – Unai Emery – Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016), Villarreal (2021﻿)

3 – Giovanni Trapattoni – Inter (1977), Juventus (1991, 1993)

Scoring in different Europa League/UEFA Cup finals

Stefan Pettersson (IFK W 1987, Ajax W 1992)

Wim Jonk (Ajax W 1992, Inter W 1994)

Iván Zamorano (Inter L 1997, W 1998)

Frédéric Kanouté (Sevilla W 2006, W 2007)

Radamel Falcao (Porto W 2011, Atlético W 2012﻿)﻿

Longest span between two Europa League/UEFA Cup final wins (player)

13 years – Jesús Navas – Sevilla (2006, 2007, 2020, 2023)