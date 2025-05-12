Europa League final records: Biggest wins, oldest scorers, youngest players, highest attendance
Monday, May 12, 2025
All the key records for one-off UEFA Europa League and UEFA Cup finals.
Unless stated otherwise, statistics cover the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since 1997/98, when the first one-off final was played at a neutral venue. Until then, the final had been a two-legged affair, with teams playing home and away.
Biggest Europa League final win
Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough (2006)
Most goals in a Europa League final
9 – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)
Fewest goals in a Europa League final
0 – Sevilla vs Benfica (2014), Galatasaray vs Arsenal (2000)
Europa League final hat-tricks
Ademola Lookman – Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen (2024)
Jupp Heynckes hit a hat-trick for Mönchengladbach in their first-leg win at home to Twente in 1975.
Oldest scorer in a Europa League final
Gary McAllister – 36 years 142 days – Liverpool vs Alavés (2001)
Oldest winner in a Europa League final
Amedeo Carboni – 39 years 43 days – Valencia vs Marseille (2004)
Oldest player in a Europa League final
Allan McGregor – 40 years 107 days – Frankfurt vs Rangers (2022)
Youngest scorer in a Europa League final
Vágner Love – 20 years 341 days – Sporting CP vs CSKA Moskva (2005)
Youngest winner in a Europa League final
Yeremy Pino – 18 years 218 days – Villarreal vs Man United (2021)
Youngest player in a Europa League final
Matthijs de Ligt – 17 years 285 days – Ajax vs Man United (2017)
Fastest goal in a Europa League final
3 minutes – Markus Babbel – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)
Latest goal in a Europa League final
116 minutes – Diego Forlán – Atlético 2-1 Fulham (2010)
116 minutes – Delfí Geli og – Alavés 4-5 Liverpool (2001)
Most goals in Europa League finals (player)
3 – Radamel Falcao (2011, 2012)
3 – Ademola Lookman (2024)
Europa League final penalty shoot-outs
2023 Sevilla 4-1 Roma (1-1 aet)
2022 Frankfurt 5-4 Rangers (1-1 aet)
2021 Villarreal 11-10 Man United (1-1 aet)
2014 Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet)
2007 Sevilla 3-1 Espanyol (2-2 aet)
2000 Galatasaray 4-1 Arsenal (0-0 aet)
Europa League finals decided in extra time
2010 Atlético 2-1 Fulham
2009 Shakhtar 2-1 Bremen
2003 Porto 3-2 Celtic
2001 Liverpool 5-4 Alavés
Biggest Europa League final attendance
61,000 – Parma vs Marseille at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1999)
All-time records since 1971/72
Most Europa League/UEFA Cup finals
7 – Sevilla
5 – Inter
Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final wins (club)
7 – Sevilla
3 – Inter
3 – Liverpool
3 – Juventus
3 – Atlético
Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final defeats (club)
3 – Benfica (1983, 2013, 2014)
3 – Marseille (1999, 2004, 2018)
Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final wins (player)
5 – José Antonio Reyes – Atlético (2010, 2012), Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)
Most Europa League/UEFA Cup final wins (coach)
4 – Unai Emery – Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016), Villarreal (2021)
3 – Giovanni Trapattoni – Inter (1977), Juventus (1991, 1993)
Scoring in different Europa League/UEFA Cup finals
Stefan Pettersson (IFK W 1987, Ajax W 1992)
Wim Jonk (Ajax W 1992, Inter W 1994)
Iván Zamorano (Inter L 1997, W 1998)
Frédéric Kanouté (Sevilla W 2006, W 2007)
Radamel Falcao (Porto W 2011, Atlético W 2012)