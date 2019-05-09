Has one country ever had all European finalists before?

England have a clean sweep of this season's major European finalists, with Tottenham and Liverpool lining up in the UEFA Champions League and London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal through to the UEFA Europa League. But has it ever happened before?

Three finalists in one season*

The short answer is no: no nation has ever provided all major European finalists in for a single season. The closest we have come, discounting the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, is three out of four. That has happened six times, most recently in 2016.



Log in for free to watch the highlights 2014 highlights: Real Madrid v Atleti

1980 GER – Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg, Eintracht 3-3agg Mönchengladbach (Eintracht won on away goals)

1990 ITA – AC Milan 1-0 Benfica, Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina

1995 ITA – Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, Parma 2-1agg Juventus

1998 ITA – Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, Internazionale 3-0 Lazio

2014 ESP – Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet), Sevilla 0-0 Benfica (4-2 on pens)

2016 ESP – Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (Real Madrid won 5-3 on pens), Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool

Four finalists in one season

Italy did provide four finalists in 1990, back when there were three titles up for grabs including the Cup Winners' Cup, which ran from 1960 to 1999. All three trophies ended up in Italy, too:

European Cup: AC Milan 1-0 Benfica

UEFA Cup: Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina

Cup Winners' Cup: Sampdoria 2-0 Anderlecht, aet

One-nation European Cup/UEFA Champions League finals

This season will be the seventh UEFA Champions League final between domestic rivals in 20 seasons:



Log in for free to watch the highlights The last one-nation UEFA Champions League final

2000 ESP Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

2003 ITA AC Milan 0-0 Juventus (3-2 on pen)

2008 ENG Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)

2013 GER Bayern München 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

2014 ESP Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet)

2016 ESP Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (5-3 on pens)

2019 ENG Tottenham v Liverpool

One-nation UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals

This season's final in Baku is the first all-English decider since the competition's very first season in 1971/72, when Tottenham got the better of Wolves. It is the tenth one-nation final in all.



Log in for free to watch the highlights What happened when Arsenal and Chelsea met in 2004

1972 ENG Tottenham 3-2agg Wolverhampton

1980 GER Eintracht 3-3agg Mönchengladbach (Eintracht won on away goals)

1990 ITA Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina

1991 ITA Internazionale 2-1agg Roma

1995 ITA Parma 2-1agg Juventus

1998 ITA Internazionale 3-0 Lazio

2007 ESP Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol (3-1 on pens)

2011 POR Porto 1-0 Braga

2012 ESP Atlético Madrid 3-0 Athletic Club

2019 ENG Chelsea v Arsenal

Two winners in one season*

With a monopoly on finalists, both trophies are obviously destined for England. It will be the 12th time one nation has won both competitions – and remarkably, the fifth time in six seasons!



The prized silverware ©Getty Images for UEFA

1975 GER Bayern München, Mönchengladbach

1981 ENG Liverpool, Tottenham

1989 ITA AC Milan, Napoli

1990 ITA AC Milan, Juventus (Sampdoria won the Cup Winners' Cup, too)

1994 ITA AC Milan, Internazionale

1997 GER Dortmund, Schalke

2006 ESP Barcelona, Sevilla

2014 ESP Real Madrid, Sevilla

2015 ESP Barcelona, Sevilla

2016 ESP Real Madrid, Sevilla

2018 ESP Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid

2019 ENG ???

*European Cup/UEFA Champions League is listed before UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League