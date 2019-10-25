Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

Nicolas Pépé's two free-kicks for Arsenal earned him a place in the Matchday 3 XI, with the top-ranked player in the FedEx Performance Zone, Franco Vázquez, one of two Sevilla players in the team.

AZ and Qarabağ also have two men apiece in the all-star side for this matchday, while Krasnodar's Matvei Safonov was the biggest riser, up 440 places to 83rd in the overall rankings by the end of the night.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Matvei Safonov (Krasnodar) – 83rd (+440 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Ailton (Qarabağ) – 191st (+266)

Defender: Owen Wijndal (AZ) – 65th (+260)

Defender: Artem Shabanov (Dynamo Kyiv) – 10th (+49)

Defender: Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) – 27th (+132)

Midfielder: Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) – 1st (+38)

Midfielder: Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) – 44th (+270)

Midfielder: Dani Quintana (Qarabağ) – 2nd (+26)

Forward: Oussama Idrissi (AZ) – 18th (+174)

Forward: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent) – 111th (+391)

Forward: Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) – 6th (+71)