Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Friday 25 October 2019
Sevilla's Franco Vázquez and Sergio Escudero join Arsenal's Nicolas Pépé in this week's selection.
Nicolas Pépé's two free-kicks for Arsenal earned him a place in the Matchday 3 XI, with the top-ranked player in the FedEx Performance Zone, Franco Vázquez, one of two Sevilla players in the team.
AZ and Qarabağ also have two men apiece in the all-star side for this matchday, while Krasnodar's Matvei Safonov was the biggest riser, up 440 places to 83rd in the overall rankings by the end of the night.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeeper: Matvei Safonov (Krasnodar) – 83rd (+440 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defender: Ailton (Qarabağ) – 191st (+266)
Defender: Owen Wijndal (AZ) – 65th (+260)
Defender: Artem Shabanov (Dynamo Kyiv) – 10th (+49)
Defender: Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) – 27th (+132)
Midfielder: Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) – 1st (+38)
Midfielder: Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) – 44th (+270)
Midfielder: Dani Quintana (Qarabağ) – 2nd (+26)
Forward: Oussama Idrissi (AZ) – 18th (+174)
Forward: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent) – 111th (+391)
Forward: Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) – 6th (+71)