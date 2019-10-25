Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

Friday 25 October 2019

Sevilla's Franco Vázquez and Sergio Escudero join Arsenal's Nicolas Pépé in this week's selection.

UEL TOTW MD3

Nicolas Pépé's two free-kicks for Arsenal earned him a place in the Matchday 3 XI, with the top-ranked player in the FedEx Performance Zone, Franco Vázquez, one of two Sevilla players in the team.

AZ and Qarabağ also have two men apiece in the all-star side for this matchday, while Krasnodar's Matvei Safonov was the biggest riser, up 440 places to 83rd in the overall rankings by the end of the night.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Matvei Safonov (Krasnodar) – 83rd (+440 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Ailton (Qarabağ) – 191st (+266)
Defender: Owen Wijndal (AZ) – 65th (+260)
Defender: Artem Shabanov (Dynamo Kyiv) – 10th (+49)
Defender: Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) – 27th (+132)

Midfielder: Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) – 1st (+38)
Midfielder: Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) – 44th (+270)
Midfielder: Dani Quintana (Qarabağ) – 2nd (+26)

Forward: Oussama Idrissi (AZ) – 18th (+174)
Forward: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent) – 111th (+391)
Forward: Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) – 6th (+71)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 25 October 2019

Related Items

Europa League group stage records and statistics

LiveEuropa League group stage records and statistics

AZ have broken new ground and Lazio are equalling Salzburg's mark: all the group records.
UEFA Europa League fixtures and results

LiveUEFA Europa League fixtures and results

We're halfway through the group stage: see all the results and fixtures.
Play UEFA Europa League Fantasy 5

LivePlay UEFA Europa League Fantasy 5

Make your pick before kick-off for the chance to win prizes including a special trip to the final.
Europa League group stage records and statistics

LiveEuropa League group stage records and statistics

AZ have broken new ground and Lazio are equalling Salzburg's mark: all the group records.
Top