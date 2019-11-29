Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

Friday 29 November 2019

Beşiktaş and Dynamo Kyiv have two representatives, with a Rangers-Porto strike partnership.

Bruno Fernandes moved to the top of the FedEx Performance Zone as Sporting CP thrashed PSV Eindhoven to reach the round of 32, and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos was rewarded for another goalscoring performance.

However, the only sides with more than one player in this week's pick of the UEFA Europa League players are Beşiktaş and Dynamo Kyiv. Two Black Eagles defenders make the cut – Caner Erkin and Enzo Roco – while midfielders Viktor Tsygankov and Benjamin Verbič are representing the team from the Ukrainian capital.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach) – 32nd (+37 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Caner Erkin (Beşiktaş) – 47th (+101)
Defender: Giorgos Merkis (APOEL) – 134th (+349)
Defender: Enzo Roco (Beşiktaş) – 251st (+493)
Defender: Nuno Sequeira (Braga) – 13th (+24)

Midfielder: Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) – 23rd (+66)
Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) – 1st (+6)
Midfielder: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) – 91st (+330)
Midfielder: Benjamin Verbič (Dynamo Kyiv) – 54th (+122)

Forward: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) – 3rd (+6)
Forward: Vincent Aboubakar (Porto) – 212nd (+781)

