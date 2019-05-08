Valencia v Arsenal: All you need to know

Camp de Mestalla - Valencia
Semi-finals , 2nd leg
Agg: 3-7
Valencia
2-4 -
Arsenal
      Wednesday 8 May 2019

      The Gunners have a healthy lead but inconsistency and opponents buoyed by a big weekend win means this tie isn't over.

      Arsenal players train at the Mestalla
      Arsenal players train at the Mestalla ©AFP/Getty Images

      Reporter's view: Valencia's experiment with a new formation didn't go to plan in London. Expect Marcelino to return to his favoured 4-4-2 set-up, which he deployed in the 6-2 weekend win at Huesca. Arsenal will face a much more robust Valencia. Mestalla is a daunting place, and while the Gunners' lead makes them slight favourites, a fightback and either extra time or a famous victory isn't out of the question.
      Graham Hunter, Valencia reporter

      First leg: Arsenal 3-1 Valencia
      Possible line-ups

      Valencia: Neto; Piccini, Gabriel, Diakhaby, Gayà; Soler, Parejo, Wass, Guedes; Mina, Rodrigo
      Out: Cheryshev (knee), Kondogbia (thigh)
      Doubtful: none

      Arsenal: Leno; Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Koscielny; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinač; Iwobi, Mkhitaryan; Lacazette
      Out      : Bellerín (knee), Holding (knee), Ramsey (hamstring), Welbeck (ankle)
      Doubtful: none

      Scout report: Ferrán Torres

      Key battle

      Gonçalo Guedes is one to watch
      Gonçalo Guedes is one to watch©Getty Images

      Gonçalo Guedes v Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal's defence has been much criticised, but after a shaky start to last week's first leg, it proved sufficiently solid to keep Marcelino's side at arm's length in the second half. The experienced Koscielny was absolutely vital in this effort and will again need to be at his best to deal with the clever runs of Guedes. Portugal's Guedes had a relatively quiet first leg but is Valencia's potential game-changer.
      Andy Brassell, Arsenal reporter

      Where to watch

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Marcelino, Valencia coach

      Valencia boss Marcelino
      Valencia boss Marcelino©AFP/Getty Images

      Undoubtedly we have a better chance of progress if the Mestalla is behind us from the start. We will have difficult spells but we go into the game full of the conviction that we can win.

      We need a 2-0 win. I want us to play with intelligence and patience, to attack and be daring. We also have to defend very well. We are dealing with top-level players who have already shown us that they can take advantage of any carelessness.

      Unai Emery, Arsenal manager

      For us it's the same message as the first leg: we are 50/50, the first-leg result does not change my viewpoint. Tomorrow is going to be very difficult.

      Our idea is to play the match thinking to win. To win you need to score. They are an organised team, strong defensively but they need to score. They have attacking players with big quality.

