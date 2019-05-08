Valencia v Arsenal: All you need to know

Reporter's view: Valencia's experiment with a new formation didn't go to plan in London. Expect Marcelino to return to his favoured 4-4-2 set-up, which he deployed in the 6-2 weekend win at Huesca. Arsenal will face a much more robust Valencia. Mestalla is a daunting place, and while the Gunners' lead makes them slight favourites, a fightback and either extra time or a famous victory isn't out of the question.

Graham Hunter, Valencia reporter



Log in for free to watch the highlights First leg: Arsenal 3-1 Valencia

Possible line-ups

Valencia: Neto; Piccini, Gabriel, Diakhaby, Gayà; Soler, Parejo, Wass, Guedes; Mina, Rodrigo

Out: Cheryshev (knee), Kondogbia (thigh)

Doubtful: none



Arsenal: Leno; Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Koscielny; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinač; Iwobi, Mkhitaryan; Lacazette

Out: Bellerín (knee), Holding (knee), Ramsey (hamstring), Welbeck (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Scout report: Ferrán Torres

Key battle

Gonçalo Guedes is one to watch ©Getty Images

Gonçalo Guedes v Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal's defence has been much criticised, but after a shaky start to last week's first leg, it proved sufficiently solid to keep Marcelino's side at arm's length in the second half. The experienced Koscielny was absolutely vital in this effort and will again need to be at his best to deal with the clever runs of Guedes. Portugal's Guedes had a relatively quiet first leg but is Valencia's potential game-changer.

Andy Brassell, Arsenal reporter

Where to watch

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Marcelino, Valencia coach



Valencia boss Marcelino ©AFP/Getty Images

Undoubtedly we have a better chance of progress if the Mestalla is behind us from the start. We will have difficult spells but we go into the game full of the conviction that we can win.

We need a 2-0 win. I want us to play with intelligence and patience, to attack and be daring. We also have to defend very well. We are dealing with top-level players who have already shown us that they can take advantage of any carelessness.

Unai Emery, Arsenal manager

For us it's the same message as the first leg: we are 50/50, the first-leg result does not change my viewpoint. Tomorrow is going to be very difficult.



Our idea is to play the match thinking to win. To win you need to score. They are an organised team, strong defensively but they need to score. They have attacking players with big quality.