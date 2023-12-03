Meet the Futsal Champions League finalists: Barça, Benfica, Palma, Sporting CP
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Holders Mallorca Palma Futsal will be joined by fellow past winners Barça, Benfica and Sporting CP in May's knockout finals.
Four past winners will go head to head in the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in May.
Holders Mallorca Palma Futsal, who lifted the trophy on debut last season, will be joined by Sporting CP, who missed out on a third title in the 2023 final, four-time champions Barça and 2010 victors Benfica.
The semi-finals will be held on either 2 or 3 May, and the final and third-place play-off two days later. The exact match and draw dates, and the finals hosts, are to be confirmed.
Barça
Road to the finals
Main round Group 2 winners (W6-0 vs Luxol St. Andrews, W2-1 vs Sporting Anderlecht, W2-0 vs Loznica-Grad 2018)
Elite round Group A winners (D2-2 vs Città di Eboli, W7-0 vs Etoile Lavalloise, W3-2 vs Riga)
Top scorer: Adolfo 7
Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020, 2022)
2022/23: elite round
Semi-final record: W6 L3
In brief: Back in the finals after missing out for the first time in ten attempts last season, Barça are aiming to equal Inter FS's record five titles.
Final tournament appearances
2022: winners (W4-0 vs Sporting CP, Riga)
2021: runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP, Zadar)
2020: winners, hosts (W2-1 vs Murcia FS, Barcelona)
2019: third place
2018: third place, co-hosts
2015: runners-up (L3-4 vs Kairat Almaty, Lisbon)
2014: winners (W5-2aet vs FC Dynamo, Baku)
2013: third place
2012: winners, hosts (W3-1 vs FC Dynamo, Lleida)
Benfica
Road to the finals
Main round Group 4 winners (D2-2 vs Etoile Lavalloise, W12-0 vs United Galati, W8-1 vs Dobovec
Elite round Group B winners (W4-3 vs Dobovec, W3-2 vs Kairat Almaty, W10-1 vs Prishtina)
Top scorer: Arthur 7
Previous best: winners (2010)
2022/23: third place (L3-4 vs Mallorca Palma Futsal, W4-3 vs Sporting Anderlecht)
Semi-final record: W1 L4
In brief: Benfica are vying to join Portuguese rivals Sporting on two titles. Runners-up in 2003/04 and winners in 2009/10 as hosts, they have lost four semi-finals since their home Lisbon triumph.
Final tournament/two-legged final appearances
2023: third place
2022: third place
2021: quarter-finals
2016: third place
2011: fourth place
2010: winners, hosts (W3-2aet vs Inter FS, Lisbon)
2004: runners-up (L5-7agg vs Inter FS, two legs)
Mallorca Palma Futsal
Road to the finals
Main round Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Haladás, W9-4 vs Differdange, W4-3 vs Kairat Almaty)
Elite round Group D winners (W5-3 vs Olmissum, W3-1 vs Lubawa, D2-2 vs FC Hit Kyiv)
Top scorers: Jesús Gordillo, Moslem Oledghobad 5
Previous best: winners (2023)
2022/23: winners (W4-3 vs Benfica, W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Sporting CP)
In brief: Their dramatic home triumph last season was not only Palma's first major honour but also the first European title won by any sports club from Mallorca. Although several key players from last year have left, summer arrivals included the hugely experienced Rômulo, who has played for both Barça and Benfica (with whom he lost to Palma in the 2023 semi-finals).
Final tournament appearances
2023: winners, hosts (W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Sporting CP, Palma de Mallorca)
Sporting CP
Road to the finals
Main round Group 1 winners (D2-2 vs FC Hit Kyiv, W6-1 vs Ayat, W6-2 vs Olmissum)
Elite round Group C winners (W9-1 vs Loznica-Grad 2018, W7-2 vs Haladás, W4-1 vs Sporting Anderlecht)
Top scorer: Zicky Té 7
Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)
2022/23: runners-up (W7-1 vs Sporting Anderlecht, L1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Mallorca Palma Futsal)
In brief: One game from reaching an unprecedent fourth straight final (and seventh in eight years), Sporting boast a squad containing the core of the Portugal sides which won the UEFA Futsal EURO in 2018 and 2022, the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and the 2022 Futsal Finalissima. They are also through to the finals for a record 11th time – and tenth (joint with Barça) in the post-2006/07 format, not counting the inaugural one-off eight-team 2002 showpiece in Lisbon.
Previous final tournament appearances
2023: runners-up (L1-1aet, 3-5pens vs Sporting CP, Palma de Mallorca)
2022: runners-up: (L0-4 vs Barça, Riga)
2021: winners (W4-3 vs Barça, Zadar)
2019: winners (W2-1 vs Kairat, Almaty)
2018: runners-up (L2-5 vs Inter FS, Zaragoza)
2017: runners-up (L0-7 vs Inter FS, Almaty)
2015: third place, hosts
2012: fourth place
2011: runners-up (L2-5 vs Montesilvano, Almaty)
2002: semi-finalists, hosts
The final tournament had four teams from 2006/07 to 2019/20 and eight teams in 2001/02 and 2020/21. A two-legged final was played from 2002/03 to 2005/06, with two-legged semi-finals held in the last of those four seasons.