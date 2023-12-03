Meet the Futsal Champions League finalists: Barça, Benfica, Palma, Sporting CP

Four past winners will go head to head in the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in May.

Holders Mallorca Palma Futsal, who lifted the trophy on debut last season, will be joined by Sporting CP, who missed out on a third title in the 2023 final, four-time champions Barça and 2010 victors Benfica.

The semi-finals will be held on either 2 or 3 May, and the final and third-place play-off two days later. The exact match and draw dates, and the finals hosts, are to be confirmed.

Road to the finals

Main round Group 2 winners (W6-0 vs Luxol St. Andrews, W2-1 vs Sporting Anderlecht, W2-0 vs Loznica-Grad 2018)

Elite round Group A winners (D2-2 vs Città di Eboli, W7-0 vs Etoile Lavalloise, W3-2 vs Riga)

Top scorer: Adolfo 7

Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020, 2022)

2022/23: elite round

Semi-final record: W6 L3

In brief: Back in the finals after missing out for the first time in ten attempts last season, Barça are aiming to equal Inter FS's record five titles.

Final tournament appearances

2022: winners (W4-0 vs Sporting CP, Riga)

2021: runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP, Zadar)

2020: winners, hosts (W2-1 vs Murcia FS, Barcelona)

2019: third place

2018: third place, co-hosts

2015: runners-up (L3-4 vs Kairat Almaty, Lisbon)

2014: winners (W5-2aet vs FC Dynamo, Baku)

2013: third place

2012: winners, hosts (W3-1 vs FC Dynamo, Lleida)

Barça's four UEFA futsal trophy lifts

Road to the finals

Main round Group 4 winners (D2-2 vs Etoile Lavalloise, W12-0 vs United Galati, W8-1 vs Dobovec

Elite round Group B winners (W4-3 vs Dobovec, W3-2 vs Kairat Almaty, W10-1 vs Prishtina)

Top scorer: Arthur 7

Previous best: winners (2010)

2022/23: third place (L3-4 vs Mallorca Palma Futsal, W4-3 vs Sporting Anderlecht)

Semi-final record: W1 L4

In brief: Benfica are vying to join Portuguese rivals Sporting on two titles. Runners-up in 2003/04 and winners in 2009/10 as hosts, they have lost four semi-finals since their home Lisbon triumph.

Final tournament/two-legged final appearances

2023: third place

2022: third place

2021: quarter-finals

2016: third place

2011: fourth place

2010: winners, hosts (W3-2aet vs Inter FS, Lisbon)

2004: runners-up (L5-7agg vs Inter FS, two legs)

2023 third-place play-off highlights: Benfica 4-3 Anderlecht

Road to the finals

Main round Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Haladás, W9-4 vs Differdange, W4-3 vs Kairat Almaty)

Elite round Group D winners (W5-3 vs Olmissum, W3-1 vs Lubawa, D2-2 vs FC Hit Kyiv)

Top scorers: Jesús Gordillo, Moslem Oledghobad 5

Previous best: winners (2023)

2022/23: winners (W4-3 vs Benfica, W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Sporting CP)

In brief: Their dramatic home triumph last season was not only Palma's first major honour but also the first European title won by any sports club from Mallorca. Although several key players from last year have left, summer arrivals included the hugely experienced Rômulo, who has played for both Barça and Benfica (with whom he lost to Palma in the 2023 semi-finals﻿).

Final tournament appearances

2023: winners, hosts (W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Sporting CP, Palma de Mallorca)

2023 final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Road to the finals

Main round Group 1 winners (D2-2 vs FC Hit Kyiv, W6-1 vs Ayat, W6-2 vs Olmissum)

Elite round Group C winners (W9-1 vs Loznica-Grad 2018, W7-2 vs Haladás, W4-1 vs Sporting Anderlecht)



Top scorer: Zicky Té 7

Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)

2022/23: runners-up (W7-1 vs Sporting Anderlecht, L1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Mallorca Palma Futsal)

In brief: One game from reaching an unprecedent fourth straight final (and seventh in eight years), Sporting boast a squad containing the core of the Portugal sides which won the UEFA Futsal EURO in 2018 and 2022, the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and the 2022 Futsal Finalissima. They are also through to the finals for a record 11th time – and tenth (joint with Barça) in the post-2006/07 format, not counting the inaugural one-off eight-team 2002 showpiece in Lisbon.

Previous final tournament appearances

2023: runners-up (L1-1aet, 3-5pens vs Sporting CP, Palma de Mallorca)

2022: runners-up: (L0-4 vs Barça, Riga)

2021: winners (W4-3 vs Barça, Zadar)

2019: winners (W2-1 vs Kairat, Almaty)

2018: runners-up (L2-5 vs Inter FS, Zaragoza)

2017: runners-up (L0-7 vs Inter FS, Almaty)

2015: third place, hosts

2012: fourth place

2011: runners-up (L2-5 vs Montesilvano, Almaty)

2002: semi-finalists, hosts

2021 final highlights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

The final tournament had four teams from 2006/07 to 2019/20 and eight teams in 2001/02 and 2020/21. A two-legged final was played from 2002/03 to 2005/06, with two-legged semi-finals held in the last of those four seasons.